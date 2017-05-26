Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2017) - RJK Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: RJX.A) ("RJK" or the "Company") announces that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units of securities of RJK raising $300,000 (the "Offering"). Pursuant to the Offering, RJK sold 2,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.15 per Unit, each Unit comprised of one Class A Subordinate Voting Share ("Class A Shares") of the Corporation and one Class A Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase an additional Class A Share until May 26, 2019 at a price of $0.25 per share during the next 12 months and at a price of $0.35 during the following 12 months.

Net proceeds from the Offering will be used for mineral exploration and general corporate purposes. All securities sold in the Offering are subject to a hold period expiring on September 27, 2017. The Offering is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:



This press release contains certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. We use words such as "might", "will", "should", "anticipate", "plan", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "forecast" and similar terminology to identify forward looking statements and forward-looking information. Such statements and information are based on assumptions, estimates, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions and its expectations of future developments as well as other factors which it believes to be reasonable and relevant. Forward-looking statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements and information and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on such statements and information. Risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our annual and quarterly Management's Discussion and Analysis and in other filings made by us with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedar.com. While RJK believes that the expectations expressed by such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information and the assumptions, estimates, opinions and analysis underlying such expectations are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. In evaluating forward-looking statements and information, readers should carefully consider the various factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward looking statements and forward-looking information.

For further information, please contact:

Glenn Kasner, President

Telephone: (705) 567-5351

Mobile: (705) 568-7567

E-mail: info@rjkexplorations.com