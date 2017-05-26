Cardiac Surgery Instruments Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2022 - Driven by Factors Such as High Incidence of Cardiac Diseases and Increase in Number of Surgical Procedures - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Cardiac Surgery Instruments Market by Product, Application & End User - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The cardiac surgery instruments market is expected to reach USD 1.63 Billion by 2022 from USD 1.16 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 7.1%. The market is mainly driven by factors such as high incidence of cardiac diseases, growing prevalence of cardiac conditions and the subsequent increase in the number of surgical procedures, rising geriatric population, and growing investments, funds, and grants by government bodies worldwide.

The market in this report is segmented on the basis of products, applications, end users, and regions. Based on product, the market is segmented into forceps, scissors, needle holders, clamps, and other cardiac surgery instruments. The forceps segment dominated the market in 2017, and it is also projected to experience the highest growth during the forecast period. The high growth in this segment is attributed to the increase in the number of cardiac surgeries and the repeated use of forceps in most cardiac procedures.

Based on application, the market is further divided into coronary artery bypass graft (CABG), heart valve surgery, pediatric cardiac surgery, and other applications. CABG forms the largest and fastest-growing application segment of the global market. This is mainly attributed to the high incidence of cardiac diseases and the resulting increase in the number of surgical procedures. Heart valve surgery forms the second largest segment.

Based on the end user, the market is segmented into hospitals and cardiac centers, and ambulatory surgery centers. The hospitals and cardiac centers segment is expected to dominate the market for cardiac surgery instruments. Growth in this end-user segment can be attributed to the increasing incidence of cardiac and heart valve diseases and the subsequent increase in the number of cardiac surgery procedures.

The global market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe. The market in Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing awareness programs, high incidence of cardiac diseases, rising number of hospitals, increased cardiac research funding, and improvements in the healthcare sector of Asian countries contribute to the growth of the market in that region.

Companies Mentioned



B. Braun Melsungen AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Cardivon Surgical Inc.

Delacroix-Chevalier

Kls Martin Group

Medline Industries, Inc.

Rumex International Corporation

Scanlan International

Sklar Surgical Instruments

Stille

Surgins

Surtex Instruments Limited

Symmetry Surgical Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated

Wexler Surgical Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Cardiac Surgery Instruments Market, By Product



7 Cardiac Surgery Instruments Market, By Application



8 Cardiac Surgery Instruments Market, By End User



9 Cardiac Surgery Instruments Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cpbrnh/cardiac_surgery

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716