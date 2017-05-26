According to the latest procurement intelligence report from Technavio, the global building materials marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% over the next five years due to strong global economic growth, increase in the commercial activities, and the rise in government spending on infrastructure development.

The research report titled 'Global Building Materials Market 2017-2021: Procurement Market Intelligence Report 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of category spend, best procurement practices and cost saving opportunities, aimed at helping organizations achieve superior business performance. The report also provides insights on pricing, supplier positioning and top companies, enabling sourcing professionals to improve their competitive advantage through procurement excellence.

"During the forecast period, the global building materials market will be driven by increasing rapid industrialization and urbanization which is giving a boost to the construction sector in both commercial and residential projects," says lead Technavio procurement specialist Angad Singh for category spend intelligence. "In addition, increased government spending on infrastructure development and renovation will further fuel market growth," adds Angad.

Cost saving opportunities in the building materials market

The adoption of various cost-optimization levers helps buyers of building materials realize direct cost savings and enhance category management and value benefits (including reduced procurement complexities).

Technavio procurement experts have segmented the cost saving opportunities in the building materials market into the following value-enhancement opportunities:

Adoption of technology

Supplier Competition

Adoption of negotiation strategies

Optimization of procurement practices

Bundling of services

Adoption of technology saving aspects

New innovations such as programmable cement, self-healing concrete, thermal bridging insulation can help minimize building costs, sometimes up to 7% of total category spend.

Buyers seek building materials that have high material performance, low environmental impact, and can be reused, recycled, or disposed at the end of its life. This will result in a cost-efficient building solution.

Optimization of supplier competition saving aspects

Technavio analysts suggest procurement of the right mix of services and price discounts based on value-added services and bundled services by suppliers.

Buyers seek good quality materials along with complete services, including transporting the materials to the site. Buyers look for readily available materials that ensure that they do not have to wait long to get materials. Therefore, buyers prefer materials that are locally sourced as this helps to save on shipping costs and avoid building delays.

Bundling of services saving aspects

One of the most opportunistic strategic cost saving levers in the global building materials market is the need for consolidation and unification of building activities. Organizations are looking to consolidate services such as logistics and installation of the machines required in the manufacture of building materials. Based on the type of material selected, buyers require specialized personnel for complicated installations.

