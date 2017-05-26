Global Pay TV Subscriber Forecasts Report 2016-2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Pay TV Subscriber Forecasts" report to their offering.

Despite many reports announcing its demise, there is still plenty of life left in pay TV.

This research forecasts 134 million additional pay TV subscribers (up by 14%) between 2016 and 2022 to 1.09 billion. Based on forecasts for 138 countries, the number of pay TV subscribers will pass the 1 billion mark in early 2018.

Published in May 2017, the Global Pay TV Subscriber Forecasts report (formerly called Digital TV World Household Forecasts) covers 252 pages in two parts:



A PDF giving a global Executive Summary, comparison tables and rankings.

An excel workbook providing forecasts (2010-2022) for each of the 138 countries covered, comparison and ranking tables.

Key Topics Covered:

Total households

TV households (000)

Digital cable subs (000)

Analog cable subs (000)

Pay IPTV subscribers (000)

Pay digital Satellite TV subscribers (000)

Digital free Satellite TV households (000)

Analog Satellite TV Households (000)

Analog terrestrial households (000)

Primary FTA DTT households (000)

Primary Pay DTT households (000)

Digital homes



Analog homes (000)

Pay TV subscribers (000)

Total DTT households (000)

Total

Digital cable subs/TV HH

Analog cable subs/TV HH

Pay IPTV subs/TV HH

Pay Satellite TV/TV HH

Digital free Satellite TV/TV HH

Analog Satellite TV/TV HH

Analog terrestrial/TVHH

Primary FTA DTT/TV HH

Primary pay DTT/TV HH

Total TVHH/Total HH



Digital/TV HH

Analog/TV HH

Pay TV Subs/TV HH

Total DTT/TV HH

