AMITYVILLE, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/26/17 -- Iconic Brands, Inc. (OTC PINK: ICNB) today announced they are finalizing with both new counsel and auditors to become fully reporting and up list. This is a prime objective and the company expects the professionals to be engaged formally by next week.

On the brand front the company has successfully built a distribution pipeline for the Bellissima Prosecco line, and has successfully shipped to most markets during what qualified as off-season for Prosecco and new brand launches in general. This speaks volumes to the product's demand and acceptance. The brand expansion is fully under way on all fronts. The sales for the first quarter were a bit below what the company expected. This was due to certain delays in shipments during the winter season. In fact the company was forced to fly in a few shipments to fill orders. The shipping process and Direct Import platforms are now in full operation, and the summer season is under way, and the company continues to see significant industry wholesale and retail placements come on board. As an example Bellissima Prosecco is now available at Costco in Riverhead, NY, and the gateway to the Hamptons. Stop and grab a case to kick off your Memorial Day Weekend. This key placement is an indication of our distribution channels.

Mr. Richard DeCicco stated, "We're working around the clock expanding the brand. I will be making presentations to the LCBO in Toronto in early June, and I'm currently working with colleagues in the UK for entry into the marketplace, as well as negotiating with Asian distributors. These are exciting times for our company and our brand."

The company wishes to express its gratitude to our shareholder base which has been extremely supportive of our brand, acting as a Bellissima army letting people know about our product. Christie Brinkley is setting out promoting the brand in grand fashion this summer, and just had a wonderful segment on Access Hollywood on NBC last week and again last night, with many more appearances forthcoming. The growth and acceptance the brand has seen in the first few months to market has been spectacular, and with patience and hard work we look forward to returning great value to our shareholder base.

Please visit our website www.bellissimaprosecco.com and join the mailing list and see our product availability map: Christie's appearance schedule which we will continue to update, and great new recipes; also follow us on twitter at @BellissimabyCB.

Please watch the great videos with Chazz Palminteri to learn about our brand and see the map for our list of current retailers. Please visit our website www.bivivodka.com to learn about the finest Sicilian Craft Vodka on the market today.

Iconic Brands Inc. ("Iconic") is a beverage company with the highest expertise of developing, from inception to completion, alcoholic beverages for itself and third parties. Iconic Brands markets and places products into national distribution through long standing industry relationships. Iconic is also a leader in "Celebrity Branding" of beverages, procuring superior and unique products from around the world and branding its products with internationally recognized celebrities. Currently offering Bivi Vodka, www.BiviVodka.com and Bellissima Prosecco, www.BellissimaProsecco.com.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "could", "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential" and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements so as to conform these statements to actual results. Investors should refer to the risks disclosed in the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov.

