The availability, quality, and variety of vegan and vegetarian food is changing as a greater number of consumers adopt meat-less or plant-based diets and demand food products that suit their dietary needs. Here are a few of the most influential trends in the industry according to BizVibe

Increased variety of meat alternatives: The market for meat alternatives such as tofu, textured vegetable protein, and seitan is expected to experience significant growth over the next few years, and is projected to be worth over USD 5 billion by 2020.

Fast-casual vegan restaurants emerging: North America and Europe are seeing an increase in the prevalence of fast-casual restaurants that serve vegan and vegetarian foods. There is also an increase in the number of restaurants that are exclusively vegan and vegetarian.

Increased availability of packaged vegan foods: The global market for packaged vegan foods is expected to grow at a rate of more than 11% until 2020, due in part to a large number of Millennial consumers adopting vegan and vegetarian diets, as well as increased consumer demand for pre-packaged foods that suit their dietary and nutritional needs.

