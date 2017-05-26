Award reflects company's name change and rapidly expanding footprint in the Space market sector

Teledyne Defence Space, a business unit of Teledyne Microwave Solutions, announced today that it has been selected to manufacture over 5,000 Filters and Diplexers to support a space payload application for a large satellite program.

In recognition of the company's expanding portfolio of space-based products and capabilities, last year the former Teledyne Defence changed its corporate name to Teledyne Defence Space (TDS). This new contract award underscores the commitment TDS is bringing to space market expansion beyond its historical focus on defence markets.

Under terms of the award, TDS will provide Filters and Diplexers for space payloads.

"We are of course thrilled to be in a position to be selected as the first choice to fulfil the large and demanding production requirements of this program," said Ian Skiggs, General Manager of Teledyne Defence Space. "For the past year TDS has been investing heavily in both capital projects and staffing to meet and exceed the expectations of our space-based customers. Internally, our ability to bulk-produce complex filters, Diplexers, channelisers and more at the most competitive pricing has been key to our growing success in the space market."

Teledyne Defence Space is an established world leader in the design and development of microwave/RF components and subsystems, including channelisers/converters, filters, Diplexers, digital electronic sensors and arrays and other advanced technologies. It is known for its agile design and manufacturing processes and specialist expertise in electronic warfare and other space, military, and commercial, applications.

ABOUT TELEDYNE MICROWAVE SOLUTIONS

Teledyne Microwave Solutions (TMS), your single source for microwave electronics, delivers the world's most advanced microwave technologies for the most demanding aerospace, military, commercial, and industrial applications. Forged from the consolidation of seven leading microwave companies, TMS leverages its expansive R&D capabilities to research, design, develop, and manufacture products from RF through 220 GHz. www.teledynemicrowave.com. TMS is a business unit of Teledyne Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of sophisticated instrumentation, digital imaging products and software, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. www.teledyne.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170526005551/en/

Contacts:

Teledyne Microwave Solutions

Darrek Porter, 404-368-9714

Director of Marketing

darrek.porter@teledyne.com