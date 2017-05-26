Contract Research Outsourcing Report 2017 - Rising Late-Stage Services Demand and Budget Restraints Drive Market Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Contract Research Outsourcing - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Contract Research Outsourcing in US$ Million by the following Service Segments: Drug Discovery, Preclinical Research, and Clinical Research.

The report profiles 115 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Albany Molecular Research, Inc. ( USA )

) Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. ( USA )

) Chiltern International Ltd. (UK)

ICON plc ( Ireland )

) INC Research, LLC ( USA )

) InVentiv Health, Inc. ( USA )

) Jubilant Biosys Ltd. ( India )

) Laboratory Corporation of America® Holdings ( USA )

) PAREXEL International Corp. ( USA )

) Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC. ( USA )

) Pharmaron ( China )

) PRA Health Sciences, Inc. ( USA )

) Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. ( USA )

) Ricerca Biosciences LLC ( USA )

) Sygnature Discovery Limited (UK)

SynteractHCR ( USA )

) WuXi AppTec ( China )

Key Topics Covered:

1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Outsourcing of R&D Projects to Propel CROs Services Market

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Evolving Macro Trends Driving CRO Demand

CROs to Significantly Drive Outsourcing Penetration

Focus on Efficient, Quality Services to Drive Specialty CROs Market

Rise in Investments to Boost Growth

Key Therapeutic Areas of Clinical Trial Research

Pharma and Biotech Companies to Increase Dependence on CROs

Notable Regional Developments

Future Model of CRO

2. COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

A Highly Fragmented Market

Large CROs Seek the Inorganic Growth Route

Global CRO Marketspace

A Review of the M&A Activity in the Recent Years

Select M&A Activity in the Global CRO Market

Noteworthy Contracts of Major CROs

CROs Adept with New Technologies to See More Business in Future

Streamlining Development of Novel Trial Designs

CROs with End-to End Capabilities in Demand

Key Opportunities for CROs

Technological Superiority

A Definite Advantage

Strategies and Tactical Programs for CROs

Survival Strategies in Mature CRO Markets

Exit from the Industry

Expand Scale

Capture Niche Segments

Strategies to Tap Opportunities in Growing Markets

Mobilize Funds

Expand Other Services

Upgrade Technological and Knowledge Base

Form Sub-Contracts or Regional Alliances

3. GROWTH DRIVERS, MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES

Increased Spend on R&D Outsourcing

Enhancing Site Selection and Patient Enrollment

CROs Enter into Alliances to Improve Efficiencies

Adoption of Digital Technologies Gains Pace

Rising Late-Stage Services Demand and Budget Restraints Drive Market Growth

Toxicology Services Gain Notable Attention

Pharma Companies Enter into Licensing Agreements with Biotech Companies for New Drug Discovery

A Mutually Beneficial Strategy

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Trends to Support CRO Penetration

Focus on Regulatory Oversight and Enhanced Transparency Bodes Well for CROs

eClinical Solutions Gain Traction

Other Noteworthy Market Trends

CROs Monetize Data

Service Differentiation

A Sustaining Strategy

CROs Tie Up with Diagnostic Companies for Patients

Research Networks Move to Cloud

Application of Mobile Devices to Collect Real Time Data Gains Ground

CROs Provide Exclusive Offers to Lure Big Pharma

Challenges Faced by Contract Research Organizations

On-shore versus Offshore CRO Business

Cutthroat Competition among CROs

Management of Clinical Investigation

Cost Containment

Safety Concerns on Clinical Trials

Pipeline Blocks

Surging Global Population Offers Increased Growth Opportunities

4. CONTRACT RESEARCH OUTSOURCING

Contract Research Organizations (CRO)

Contract Research Outsourcing

Major CRO Services

Ancillary CRO Services

Advantages from CRO

Drug Discovery

Pre-Clinical Studies

Clinical Research

Factors Encouraging CRO Services at Various Phases

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

WuXi AppTec Takes Over HD Biosciences

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings to Acquire Pharmaceutical Product Development

PRA Health Sciences and Takeda Pharmaceutical Inks New Partnership

AMRI Enters into Alliance with Bruker Daltonics and HighRes Biosolutions

Pharmaceutical Product Development Establishes Rare Disease and Pediatric Center of Excellence

Pharmaceutical Product Development to Start Clinical Research Unit in Las Vegas

Bracket Acquires CLINapps

PAREXEL International to Acquire ExecuPharm

Cinven to Takeover BioClinica

ICON to Takeover Clinical Research Management

Pharmaceutical Product Development Acquires Evidera

Velocity Fund Partners Acquires Indipharm

Bioclinica Snaps Up Compass Research

Charles River Laboratories International Takes Over Agilux Laboratories

Charles River Laboratories International Snaps Up Blue Stream Laboratories

Charles River Laboratories International Acquires WIL Research

Pharmaron Announces the Acquisition of Quotient Bioresearch

Amulet Capital Partners Acquires SynteractHCR Holdings

IMS Health Merges with Quintiles

Almac Clinical Technologies Enters into Partnership with inVentiv Health

CSSi LifeSciences Unveils Fully Integrated Medical Device CRO

Lovelace Biomedical Commences Operations as Preclinical CRO

PAREXEL International Inks Services Agreement with Pfizer

BioDuro Commences Operations as a Contract Research and Manufacturing Firm

Charles River Laboratories International Forms Partnership with BioMotiv

Laboratory Corporation of America Acquires Covance

Charles River Laboratories International Snaps Up Oncotest

Chiltern Acquires Theorem Clinical Research

Charles River Laboratories International Takes Over Celsis International

Albany Molecular Research Unveils Integrated Drug Discovery Center

6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 115 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 120)

- The United States (47)

- Canada (5)

- Japan (1)

- Europe (27)

- France (2)

- Germany (6)

- The United Kingdom (3)

- Spain (1)

- Rest of Europe (15)

- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (35)

- Latin America (4)

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/q6z6wk/contract_research

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716