Contract Research Outsourcing Report 2017 - Rising Late-Stage Services Demand and Budget Restraints Drive Market Growth - Research and Markets

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Contract Research Outsourcing in US$ Million by the following Service Segments: Drug Discovery, Preclinical Research, and Clinical Research.
The report profiles 115 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Albany Molecular Research, Inc. (USA)
- Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (USA)
- Chiltern International Ltd. (UK)
- ICON plc (Ireland)
- INC Research, LLC (USA)
- InVentiv Health, Inc. (USA)
- Jubilant Biosys Ltd. (India)
- Laboratory Corporation of America® Holdings (USA)
- PAREXEL International Corp. (USA)
- Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC. (USA)
- Pharmaron (China)
- PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (USA)
- Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. (USA)
- Ricerca Biosciences LLC (USA)
- Sygnature Discovery Limited (UK)
- SynteractHCR (USA)
- WuXi AppTec (China)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- Outsourcing of R&D Projects to Propel CROs Services Market
- Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
- Evolving Macro Trends Driving CRO Demand
- CROs to Significantly Drive Outsourcing Penetration
- Focus on Efficient, Quality Services to Drive Specialty CROs Market
- Rise in Investments to Boost Growth
- Key Therapeutic Areas of Clinical Trial Research
- Pharma and Biotech Companies to Increase Dependence on CROs
- Notable Regional Developments
- Future Model of CRO
2. COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
- A Highly Fragmented Market
- Large CROs Seek the Inorganic Growth Route
- Global CRO Marketspace
- A Review of the M&A Activity in the Recent Years
- Select M&A Activity in the Global CRO Market
- Noteworthy Contracts of Major CROs
- CROs Adept with New Technologies to See More Business in Future
- Streamlining Development of Novel Trial Designs
- CROs with End-to End Capabilities in Demand
- Key Opportunities for CROs
- Technological Superiority
- A Definite Advantage
- Strategies and Tactical Programs for CROs
- Survival Strategies in Mature CRO Markets
- Exit from the Industry
- Expand Scale
- Capture Niche Segments
- Strategies to Tap Opportunities in Growing Markets
- Mobilize Funds
- Expand Other Services
- Upgrade Technological and Knowledge Base
- Form Sub-Contracts or Regional Alliances
3. GROWTH DRIVERS, MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES
- Increased Spend on R&D Outsourcing
- Enhancing Site Selection and Patient Enrollment
- CROs Enter into Alliances to Improve Efficiencies
- Adoption of Digital Technologies Gains Pace
- Rising Late-Stage Services Demand and Budget Restraints Drive Market Growth
- Toxicology Services Gain Notable Attention
- Pharma Companies Enter into Licensing Agreements with Biotech Companies for New Drug Discovery
- A Mutually Beneficial Strategy
- Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Trends to Support CRO Penetration
- Focus on Regulatory Oversight and Enhanced Transparency Bodes Well for CROs
- eClinical Solutions Gain Traction
- Other Noteworthy Market Trends
- CROs Monetize Data
- Service Differentiation
- A Sustaining Strategy
- CROs Tie Up with Diagnostic Companies for Patients
- Research Networks Move to Cloud
- Application of Mobile Devices to Collect Real Time Data Gains Ground
- CROs Provide Exclusive Offers to Lure Big Pharma
- Challenges Faced by Contract Research Organizations
- On-shore versus Offshore CRO Business
- Cutthroat Competition among CROs
- Management of Clinical Investigation
- Cost Containment
- Safety Concerns on Clinical Trials
- Pipeline Blocks
- Surging Global Population Offers Increased Growth Opportunities
4. CONTRACT RESEARCH OUTSOURCING
- Contract Research Organizations (CRO)
- Contract Research Outsourcing
- Major CRO Services
- Ancillary CRO Services
- Advantages from CRO
- Drug Discovery
- Pre-Clinical Studies
- Clinical Research
- Factors Encouraging CRO Services at Various Phases
- Phase I
- Phase II
- Phase III
- Phase IV
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- WuXi AppTec Takes Over HD Biosciences
- Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings to Acquire Pharmaceutical Product Development
- PRA Health Sciences and Takeda Pharmaceutical Inks New Partnership
- AMRI Enters into Alliance with Bruker Daltonics and HighRes Biosolutions
- Pharmaceutical Product Development Establishes Rare Disease and Pediatric Center of Excellence
- Pharmaceutical Product Development to Start Clinical Research Unit in Las Vegas
- Bracket Acquires CLINapps
- PAREXEL International to Acquire ExecuPharm
- Cinven to Takeover BioClinica
- ICON to Takeover Clinical Research Management
- Pharmaceutical Product Development Acquires Evidera
- Velocity Fund Partners Acquires Indipharm
- Bioclinica Snaps Up Compass Research
- Charles River Laboratories International Takes Over Agilux Laboratories
- Charles River Laboratories International Snaps Up Blue Stream Laboratories
- Charles River Laboratories International Acquires WIL Research
- Pharmaron Announces the Acquisition of Quotient Bioresearch
- Amulet Capital Partners Acquires SynteractHCR Holdings
- IMS Health Merges with Quintiles
- Almac Clinical Technologies Enters into Partnership with inVentiv Health
- CSSi LifeSciences Unveils Fully Integrated Medical Device CRO
- Lovelace Biomedical Commences Operations as Preclinical CRO
- PAREXEL International Inks Services Agreement with Pfizer
- BioDuro Commences Operations as a Contract Research and Manufacturing Firm
- Charles River Laboratories International Forms Partnership with BioMotiv
- Laboratory Corporation of America Acquires Covance
- Charles River Laboratories International Snaps Up Oncotest
- Chiltern Acquires Theorem Clinical Research
- Charles River Laboratories International Takes Over Celsis International
- Albany Molecular Research Unveils Integrated Drug Discovery Center
6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 115 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 120)
- The United States (47)
- Canada (5)
- Japan (1)
- Europe (27)
- France (2)
- Germany (6)
- The United Kingdom (3)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (15)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (35)
- Latin America (4)
