Leading global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the completion of aprocurement market intelligence study on aftermarket services for a leading manufacturer of fertilizers and chemicals products. The client was looking to better understand the supply market landscape.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170526005056/en/

SpendEdge helps leading organizations achieve procurement excellence. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"The prime objective of this procurement market intelligence engagement was to assess the aftermarket services for rotating equipment, especially for compressors. The key end-user industry that was under focus was the fertilizer or chemical industry due to its high demand for compressors," said SpendEdge.

An experienced team of procurement and sourcing analysts followed a blended approach of qualitative and quantitative assessments followed by data analysis and category-specific insights development to provide detailed insights into aftermarket services for rotating equipment. The team also analyzed the key suppliers, their operational capabilities, and their key geographies, and provided a pricing and costing overview for aftermarket services.

View related research: Cost saving opportunities in the chemicals industry

Some of the key information provided in this assessment included:

Market size

Market segments

Market trends, drivers, and challenges

Key requirements of procurement managers and challenges faced by the major category managers

Key suppliers and their recent activity

View the study: https://www.spendedge.com/casestudy/procurement-market-intelligence-study-on-aftermarket-services

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across industries. Our strength lies in delivering actionable insights that help sourcing and procurement professionals get the right information in the right format, without any unnecessary frills. For more information on SpendEdge's services, please contact us.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170526005056/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

https://www.spendedge.com/

hello@spendedge.com