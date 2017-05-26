China SDHI Fungicides Market Report 2017 With Profiles of 8 Key SDHI Fungicides Players - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

China SDHI fungicide Market Report 2017 Edition is a professional and trusted study on the current state of the Chinese SDHI fungicides industry. With more than 140 tables and figures, the report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals who are interested in the market. It helps them fully understand the current Chinese SDHI fungicides market and their future trend.

In recent years, many MNCs have involved into the research and develop of SDHI fungicides. In 2010-2012, Bayer has launched three SDHI fungicides: bixafen, fluopyram and penflufen;

Syngenta has launched two SDHI fungicides: isopyrazam and sedaxane; BASF has launched its third SDHI fungicide fluxapyroxad; Mitsui Chemicals has launched its first SDHI fungicide penthiopyrad. By the end of 2016, there are about 23 SDHI fungicides have entered the market or under develop.

In 2014, its global market value of SDHI fungicides has reached USD1.37 billion, with a CAGR of 27.2% during 2009-2014, accounting for 8.4% of global fungicides total. The top five SDHI fungicides by market value were boscalid, fluxapyroxad, bixafen, penflufen and sedaxane, with total market value of USD1.09 million, accounting for 79.4% of SDHI fungicides total.

As the biggest pesticide supplier globally, China has been playing an important role in the global SDHI fungicides market. China is the largest generic pesticides producer in the world, and it can produce 4 kinds of SDHI fungicides at present, named boscalid, thifluzamide, carboxin and flutolanil. In addition, some SDHI fungicides will be off patent in the next decade, such as fluxapyroxad, bixafen, penflufen, sedaxane, benzovindiflupyr, etc. China's SDHI fungicides industry will have fast development in the next decade. Though triazole fungicides and strobilurin fungicides are the mainstream ones in China fungicide market, SDHI fungicides will lead the new trend in fungicide market. Compared with other fungicides, SDHI fungicides cost more, but they are more effective and have no resistance problem. More and more famers begin to recognize and accept this new kind of fungicides.

In order to fully understand the current industry market aspects of China's SDHI fungicides industry and their future trend, the researcher carried out a special market research for China's SDHI fungicides industry and published this report.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

1 Introduction of China fungicides industry

2 Registration situation of SDHI fungicides in China

3 Supply situation of SDHI fungicides in China

4 Export situation of SDHI fungicides in China

5 Consumption situation of SDHI fungicides in China

6 Introductions of 3 typical SDHI fungicide products

7 China SDHI fungicides supply and demand forecast, 2017-2021

8 Profile of key SDHI fungicides producers

- Anhui Fengle Agrochemical Co., Ltd.

- BASF

- Chemtura

- FMC

- Hangzhou Udragon Chemical Co., Ltd.

- Jingbo Agrochemicals Technology Co., Ltd.

- Nissan chemical

- Sipcam

- Syngenta

- Taizhou Bailly Chemical Co., Ltd.

- Xi'an Hentian Che-Tech Co., Ltd.

- Xi'an Wenyuan Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

- Xinyi Yongcheng Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd.

- Yancheng Limin Chemical Co., Ltd.

