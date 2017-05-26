Global Smart TVs Market Strategic Business Report 2017: Smart TV Gears Up for Rapid Expansion - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a four-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Smart TVs in Thousand Units.
The report profiles 23 companies including many key and niche players such as
- Guangdong Changhong Electronics Co., Ltd. (China)
- Haier Group (China)
- Hisense International (China)
- Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan)
- Hong Kong Skyworth Digital Holdings Co., Ltd. (China)
- Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands)
- Konka (China)
- LeEco (China)
- LG Electronics (South Korea)
- Panasonic Corporation (Japan)
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
- Sharp Corporation (Japan)
- Sony Corporation (Japan)
- TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Ltd. (China)
- Toshiba Corporation (Japan)
- Videocon Industries Ltd. (India)
- VIZIO (USA)
- Xiaomi, Inc. (China)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- Smart TV: An Introductory Prelude
- Smart TV Gears Up for Rapid Expansion
- Upward Trajectory in CE Sector Keeps Market Sentiment High
- Growing Interest for Sophisticated Home Electronics Extends Opportunities
- China Emerges as the Most Important Market for Smart TV
- Developed Regions Remain Key Revenue Contributors
- Competitive Scenario
- Samsung Dominates the Smart TV Market
- Chinese Manufacturers Aim to Penetrate Global Market
2. MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS
- Uptrend in Internet Usage Patterns Drive Market Opportunities
- Wider Availability of Broadband Creates Fertile Environment
- Northbound Trajectory in Online Video Drives Market Momentum
- Falling Prices Set to Accelerate Volume Growth
- Shortening TV Upgrade Cycles Augment Smart TV Shipments
- Advanced Technological Features Enhance Appeal & Image of Smart TV
- HEVC/ H.265 Redefines Playback Functionality
- Quantum Dot for Unmatched Brightness & Color Signature
- HDMI 2.0 Enhances AV Connectivity
- Dolby Vision HDR for Premium Entertainment Experience
- Smart TV OS Platform Trends
- Android TV: The Prime OS Platform for Smart TV
- Samsung's Tizen OS Seeks to Proliferate Smart TV Domain
- Roku Exhibits Faster Growth in Smart TV OS Market
- Firefox OS Enables Quicker Access to Favourite TV Channels
- LG's webOS Aims to Make a Mark
- 4K UHD TV Drives Market Momentum
- Cloud Broadcast Augment Smart TV Prospects
- Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Augur Well
- Rapid Growth in Urban Households
- Burgeoning Middle Class Population
- Rising Living Standards
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Smart TV: Overview
- A Technological Perspective
- Smart TV: Various Interfaces to Get Connected
- Over-the-Top (OTT) Multimedia Devices
- TV App Store
- Connected Media Centre
- Integrated Platform
- TV+
4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
- TCL Unveils Updated 4K TCL Roku TVs
- Daiwa Rolls Out FHD 40 Smart TV in India
- Polaroid Rolls Out 4K UHD LED Connected TVs
- Panasonic Introduces Expanded 2016 Line Up of 4K UHD LED VIERA TVs
- Samsung to Introduce New Smart TV Services
- Samsung Rolls Out New Samsung Smart TV User Experience
- Sony Introduces 2016 BRAVIA 4K HDR TV Line-Up
- Micromax Launches Canvas Smart LED TVs
- Samsung Rolls Out New Smart TV Models in India
- Roku Unveils Insignia Roku TVs
- Xiaomi Introduces 40 Mi TV 2 Smart TV in India
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- Hisense Partners with XUMO
- Hitachi America Joins Roku TV Licensing Program
- Skyworth Collaborates with SERAPHIC
- AccorHotels Inks Partnership with Samsung Electronics
6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
