National Maths win for Abercorn School Champions

Celebrating 30 year of quality education, preparing children for the opportunities ahead

LONDON, May 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Abercorn School in London is delighted to announce that its pupils have won the area heat of the National Key Stage 2 Mathematics Inter School Quiz Championship.

Ably competing against 10 other teams from the leading prep schools across London, the pupils successfully won two rounds of questions of increasing difficulty which tested their knowledge and aptitude across a range of mathematical concepts.

Max, one of Abercorn's Year 5 pupils shared "It was lots of fun and a great experience to compete and win!", and Kirsteen Jack, Deputy Head commented: "I am incredibly proud of our mathematicians! They were pitched against some highly capable teams and tasked with answering some challenging questions, so it was a great achievement!"

About Abercorn School:

Abercorn School, founded in 1987, is a co-educational school for children aged 2 1/2 to 13. Its mission is to provide an inclusive and happy learning environment which enables our pupils to develop into confident life-long learners who are global citizens.

