Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market to Reach $12.8 Billion by 2025 - Rapid Growth of Wearable Industry is Likely to Increase the Use of CAE Software - Research and Markets

The global CAE market is anticipated to reach USD 12.8 billion by 2025. Rapid growth of wearable industry is likely to increase the use of CAE software in the electronics industry. The major players in the market are in search for new sources for revenue as the smartphone market is in the maturity stage. As a result, the demand for wearable technology has increased the demand over the forecast period.

The growing penetration of IoT, tablets, and smartphones are expected to boost the CAE market growth. Owing to the growth of IOT, wearable devices, used in the fields of medicine, fitness, transportation, education, entertainment, and gaming, are increasing; paving way for growth of the CAE market. Miniaturization of electronic devices and sensors and persuasive connectivity with lowered costs have immensely contributed to the growth of wearable technology devices.

Governments regulations, mandating applications, such as collision avoidance, parking assistance systems, wireless communication technology, and interactive infotainment systems, in the upcoming car technologies to increase driver safety, are anticipated to raise the demand of CAE software. Additionally, technological advancements in the automotive sector, including driverless cars and semi-autonomous cars, are further anticipated to boost the industry demand.



The emerging new engineering modes such as 3D printing, building information modeling, concurrent engineering is likely to influence the CAE market. 3D printing is a form of additive manufacturing that allows the users to print any object as a 3-D image. The technology helps in reducing production costs and developing new methods of production. Ease of use and unlimited customization capabilities are the key factors driving the 3D printing market which is further expected to positively impact the computer aided engineering market demand.

The prevailing open source software are anticipated to restrain the market growth over the projected period. They are available for free on the web; however, the vendors charge for support, customization, and maintenance services. Linux has been leading the open architecture software market. Open source software has been a boon for small software vendors, due to which, the large enterprises have been facing negative impacts. The major drivers of open source technology are the minor flaws and bugs that can be tested and fixed immediately.

Companies Mentioned



ANSYS, Inc.

Altair Engineering

Autodesk, Inc.

Bentley Systems, Inc.

Dassault Systemes

ESI Group

Exa Corporation

Mentor Graphics Corporation

MSC Software Corporation



Key Topics Covered:

1 Methodology and Scope



2 Executive Summary



3 Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Industry Outlook



4 CAE: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis



5 CAE: Deployment Model Estimates & Trend Analysis



6 CAE: End-Use Estimates & Trend Analysis



7 CAE: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



8 Competitive Landscape



