Hepatitis Therapeutics Market to Reach $25.8 Billion by 2025 - Analysis By Disease Type (Hepatitis A, B, C), Region & Segment - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Hepatitis Therapeutics Market Analysis By Disease Type (Hepatitis A, B, C) By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global hepatitis therapeutics market is expected to reach USD 25.8 billion by 2025. The key factors driving market growth include the rising number of infected population, growing consumption of alcohol & drugs, increase in global geriatric population, and improvement in access to hepatitis medicines.

Hepatitis is generally classified into two types based on the duration for which the patient suffers. If the condition lasts for less than six months, then it is classified as acute, when the condition persists for more than six months, then it is a case of chronic hepatitis.The population at a greater risk of hepatitis include people with HIV infection & HCV-infected sexual partners, who inject drugs & use intranasal drugs, recipients of infected blood products, and other population groups who live in unhygienic conditions.

According to the WHO, globally around 400 million people are infected with at least one form of hepatitis and every year nearly 1.4 people die due to the condition. Various government and private agencies are actively involved in the vaccination drive to prevent hepatitis. Hepatitis C leads to more serious complications compared to hepatitis A and B. As per WHO estimates, nearly 150 million are impacted by hepatitis C infection globally. Moreover, a significant number of hepatitis C patients develop liver cancer or liver cirrhosis and nearly 700,000 people die due to hepatitis C infection & associated conditions.



