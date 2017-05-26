Des Hague Of Hague Enterprises Makes Investment in OHLEsport

Hague Enterprises backs another Denver-based company

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2017 / Des Hague, Co-Founder and CEO of Hague Enterprises (www.hagueenterprises.com), a Colorado-based investment and advisory firm, announced today that the firm has made an investment in OHLEsport, Inc. (www.ohlesport.com), its third investment in a Denver-based company.

"The OHLEsport team has developed a soccer skills development program that I believe every serious player will be utilizing in the future," said Hague. "The Ohle, a revolutionary stationary training aid, together with the virtual learning tool offers endless applications for continuously improving every player. That the company is committed to giving back to the communities it serves was a big factor for Hague Enterprises making the investment," concluded Hague.

"From our side, Des' leadership history of growing sales and market cap brought us exactly what we need at this time. We are thrilled to have someone of Des' caliber invest in our firm and help guide us as we grow our business," stated Robert Ohle, Founding Partner of OHLEsport and inventor of The Ohle.

About Hague Enterprises

Hague Enterprises, LLC. is a Colorado-based advisory and investment company, focused in multiple sectors. The firm provides business advisory services, expansion, start-up and turn around venture capital investment opportunities, executive mentorship, consulting and leadership development programs led by the firm's preeminent business thought leaders.

About OHLEsport

Colorado-based OHLEsport, Inc. is dedicated to the advanced training of soccer enthusiasts. After years of development, OHLEsport launched The Ohle, the ultimate soccer development program, that helps every soccer player to develop the 'first touch', which is the most important part of any soccer player's skills. In the past, the first touch on the soccer ball was very time consuming and a difficult skill to teach. Now with the Ohle, you can teach proper passing techniques, accurate traps and quick touch moves along with team drills.

For more information, visit: https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/aegis-enterprises-llc#/entity, www.deshague.com and www.deshaguenews.com.

Des Hague - LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/deshague/

