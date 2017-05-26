United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market 2017-2023: $1 Billion Opportunity, Analysis, Growth Potential & Demand Forecasts - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report provides a decisive view on the NIPT Test volume and market in United States. It also covers reimbursement pattern and offers a clear view of the regulatory landscape in the United States NIPT Test Market. Additionally, the report includes insights into the NIPT implementation in the high-income countries. Key trends in terms of collaboration, partnership, merger & acquisition, venture capital investment distribution and licensing agreement are analyzed with details. The report also explores detailed description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the United States NIPT Test Market.

Market growth can be attributed to factors such as rapid penetration of high and average risk NIPT test, high incidence rate of babies born with down syndrome, no risk of miscarriage with NIPT, shifting trend towards child bearing at advanced maternal age (35 years or older), launch of new and advanced NIPT products. With increased patient access to NIPT test, United States NIPT test market is anticipated to have a positive outlook in the coming years.



The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the United States NIPT Test Market. The key market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, NIPT test portfolio, NIPT test analysis with volume and market revenue and latest development and trends of the NIPT Test Market.

Key Companies Covered in the Report are as follows:



- Sequenom Laboratories (LabCorp)

- Ariosa Diagnostics (Roche)

- Illumina

- Natera

- Quest Diagnostics

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Analysis (2015 - 2023)



3. Key Drivers and Inhibitors of the United States NIPT Test Market



4. United States NIPT Test Market: Reimbursement & Regulation System



5. Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Implementation - High-Income Countries



6. Competitive Landscape



7. Key Companies Analysis

