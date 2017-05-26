Microwave Devices Market to Reach $11.86 Billion by 2024 - Increasing Demand for Military and Defense Industries - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



The global microwave devices market is estimated to reach USD 11.86 billion by 2024. The increasing demand from military and defense industry is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. Radar systems use these devices for navigation and air surveillance.

Technological proliferations, in the medical industry, are anticipated to enable the use of advanced technologies such as microwave ablation. This technology uses a microwave, which is focused on the infected tissue and heated, to avoid excess nerve damage. Furthermore, these devices are also used to remove unwanted tissue mass such as a tumor. They are widely used in medical applications, owing to their short wavelengths, which reduce excessive surface penetration, and ability to allow precise ablations. The devices are mainly used in treating diseases such as skin cancers, uterine fibroids, and corneal ablation.

The growing usage of mobile phones, mainly in the emerging economies, is enabling the use of microwave devices, owing to their high frequencies that allow data transmission over long distances. Advancements in healthcare facilities are expected to further improve the market growth in these regions, due to increased production of low-cost and affordable medical devices. The North American region has developed medical infrastructure and the latest technologies for facilitating extensive use of these devices.



Companies Mentioned



Communications & Power Industries (CPI)

Cytec Corporation

e2V

L-3 Communications

MicroWave Technology, Inc.

RF Microwave Devices

Richardson Electronic, Ltd.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc.

Thales Group

TMD Technologies, Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Wolfspeed Cree

Key Topics Covered:

1 Methodology and Scope



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Snapshot



4 Microwave Devices Market Variables, Trends, & Scope



5 Microwave Devices Market: Band Frequency Outlook



6 Microwave Devices Market: Application Outlook



7 Microwave Devices Market: Regional Outlook



8 Competitive Landscape



