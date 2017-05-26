According to the latest procurement intelligence report from Technavio, the global facilities management consultancy services marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 5% over the next five years due to the demand for value-added services.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170526005667/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global facilities management consultancy services market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research report titled 'Global Facilities Management Consultancy Services: Procurement Intelligence Report 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of category spend, best procurement practices and cost saving opportunities, aimed at helping organizations achieve superior business performance. The report also provides insights on pricing, supplier positioning, and top companies, enabling sourcing professionals to improve their competitive advantage through procurement excellence.

"Businesses, especially in North America and Europe, are looking at revamping their facility management strategies to generate maximum possible impact on overall profitability," says lead Technavio procurement specialist Angad Singh for category spend intelligence. "Emerging markets in South America, MEA, and APAC have relatively low penetration. But due to business expansion and internationalization of operational processes, organizations are becoming aware of the importance of reducing energy consumption from their buildings, workspaces, and equipment," added Angad.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Cost Saving Opportunities in the Facilities Management Consultancy Services

Adoption of cost optimization levers allows buyers of consulting services to not only realize direct cost savings but also enhance category management and value benefits (including a reduction in procurement complexities).

Technavio procurement experts have segmented the cost saving opportunities in the facilities management consultancy services market into the following value-enhancement opportunities:

Adoption of technology

Supplier Competition

Adoption of negotiation strategies

Optimization of procurement practices

Bundling of services

Adoption of technology saving aspects

Consulting firms are developing organizational models using insights generated via data analytics and visualization software. They are using data regression methods and risk analytics to provide industry-specific facilities management services and help businesses understand the levers they can control.

Consulting firms have been investing in IT platforms and innovative technologies to create smart workplaces that can enhance employee productivity and performance. For example, JLL developed WorkSmart model that creates workplaces by integrating people, place, and technology.

View our subscription bundles to discover more cost saving opportunities: Request for demo

Optimization of procurement practices saving aspects

Organizations must partner with facilities management consultancies that have industry experience and expertise to increase the productivity of facilities, reduce costs, and minimize the impact due to operational risks.

The recommendations and insights offered by consultants must focus on helping organizations develop an environment that promotes sound execution and transparency in deal structuring.

Bundling of services saving aspects

Facilities management consultants must have relevant knowledge about industry trends, market positioning of facilities management service providers, and emerging engagement models. Consultants must have an extensive experience in designing and developing organizational models that help businesses formulate a lean and effective business model.

Browse other reports:

Global Software Maintenance Market Procurement Market Intelligence Report 2017-2021

Global Employee Relocation Services Market Procurement Market Intelligence Report 2017-2021

Global Health and Wellness Services Market Procurement Market Intelligence Report 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170526005667/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com