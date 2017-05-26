MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/26/17 -- Garda World Security Corporation (the "Company" or "GardaWorld") announced today that as of 8:00 a.m., New York City time on May 26, 2017, which was the "Expiration Time" for the previously announced cash tender offer and consent solicitation (the "Offer") for any and all of its outstanding U.S. dollar denominated 7.25% Senior Notes due 2021 (CUSIP Nos./ISINs 36485M AG4/US36485MAG42, C36025 AC5/USC36025AC51, 36485M AJ8/US36485MAJ80 and C36025 AD3/USC36025AD35) (the "Notes"), as reported by the tender agent, U.S. $83,137,000 principal amount of the Notes had been tendered in the Offer and not validly withdrawn, representing approximately 18.89% of the aggregate outstanding principal amount of the Notes. The Company also announced that on May 26, 2017, it had accepted for purchase and purchased all Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn pursuant to the terms of the Offer.

Holders who validly tendered their Notes at or before 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on April 21, 2017 (the "Early Tender Deadline") received the total consideration equal to US$1,015 per US$1,000 principal amount of Notes purchased pursuant to the Offer, plus accrued and unpaid interest from the last interest payment date up to but not including the payment date. Holders who tendered their Notes and whose Notes were accepted for purchase at or prior to the Expiration Time but after the Early Tender Deadline received the tender offer consideration equal to US$960 per US$1,000 principal amount of Notes purchased pursuant to the Offer, plus accrued and unpaid interest from the last interest payment date up to but not including the payment date.

The Offer is a separate offer from the Company's offer to purchase the Notes (the "Change of Control Offer") made pursuant to the Company's Offer to Purchase, dated April 17, 2017, as amended by press releases issued on May 8, 2017 and May 18, 2017. The Change of Control Offer was made pursuant to the indenture dated as of November 8, 2013, under which the Notes were issued in order to satisfy the requirement to make an offer to repurchase the Notes upon the occurrence of a Change of Control (as defined in the indenture).

The information agent for the Offer and consent solicitation is D.F. King & Co., Inc. Holders with questions may call the information agent, D.F. King & Co., Inc., toll-free at (800) 864-1460 or (212) 269-5550 (collect) or email garda@dfking.com. Questions regarding the terms of the Offer and consent solicitation can be directed to the dealer manager for the Offer and solicitation agent for the consent solicitation, Citigroup Global Markets Inc. (800) 558-3745 (toll-free) and (212) 723-6106 (collect).

GardaWorld is one of the world's largest privately owned security services providers, offering a range of highly focused business solutions including cash services, protective services and aviation services. GardaWorld's more than 62,000 highly trained, dedicated professionals serve clients throughout North America, the Middle East, Africa and Europe. GardaWorld works across a broad range of sectors, including financial services, infrastructure, natural resources and retail, and services Fortune 500 companies, governments and humanitarian relief organizations. For more information, visit www.garda.com.

