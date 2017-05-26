Liquid Silicone Rubber Market to Reach $3.29 Billion by 2025 - Increasing Applications in Medical & Electronics Industries is Propelling Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Liquid Silicone Rubber Market, 2013-2025" report to their offering.

The global liquid silicone rubber market is expected to reach USD 3.29 billion by 2025. Increasing applications in end-use segment, particularly in medical and electronics industry has propelled the demand for the overall market. In addition, rising geriatric population and new material developments continue to fuel the demand of overall market.

Unique properties of liquid silicone rubber such as chemical inertness, heat resistance, flexibility, low viscosity has made it an ideal material to be incorporated into medical implants and devices. Moreover, the market is undergoing through extensive research and development process to innovate the material technology, which creates huge growth opportunities in upcoming years for the market.

Industrial grade was the largest segment in grade category in 2015 and held 53.5% of the overall market revenue. Automotive sector includes major applications of liquid silicone rubber in manufacturing of LED headlights, wiper blades and several other electronic components.

Medical application was the fastest growing segment over the forecast period with an estimated CAGR of around 9% from 2016 to 2025. The material is biocompatible thus has major applications in medical implants & devices, equipment parts such as sterilized parts, valves, skin contact devices, infusion pumps and others.

The U.S. liquid silicone rubber market in medical application is expected to reach a total revenue of over USD 234.4 million by 2025

The industry in Asia Pacific is projected to witness rapid growth over the next decade owing to various developments across major economies, especially in the automotive and electronics industry. The regional market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2016 to 2025.

Companies Mentioned

Dow Corning

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

KCC Corporation

Simtec Silicone Parts, LLC

Bluestar Silicones

Stockwell Elastomerics Inc.

Zhejiang Xinan Chemical Industrial Group Co., Ltd

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd

Wacker Chemie AG

Nusil Technology LLC

Laur Silicone

Key Topics Covered:

1. Methodology and Scope

2. Executive Summary

3. Liquid Silicone Rubber Market: Variables, Trends & Scope

4. Liquid Silicone Rubber Market: Grade Estimates & Trend Analysis

5. Liquid Silicone Rubber Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6. Liquid silicone rubber market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7. Competitive Landscape

8. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7rv3z4/liquid_silicone

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716