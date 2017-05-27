sprite-preloader
Samstag, 27.05.2017

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
27.05.2017 | 01:16
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Video Encoders - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - Rising Demand for Anytime, Anywhere Video Entertainment Fuels Investments Into Video Encoders - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Video Encoders - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

Logo

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Video Encoders in US$ Thousand by the following End-Use Segments: DTT, Cable TV, DTH, and IPTV.

The report profiles 80 companies including many key and niche players such as:

  • ARRIS Group, Inc. (USA)
  • ATEME SA (France)
  • Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)
  • Elemental Technologies, Inc. (USA)
  • Harmonic, Inc. (USA)
  • Imagine Communications (USA)
  • International Datacasting Corporation (Canada)
  • MainConcept GmbH (Germany)
  • Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden)
  • Telestream, LLC (USA)
  • VBrick Systems, Inc. (USA)
  • VITEC (France)

Key Topics Covered:

1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

  • Changing Consumer Preferences Transform Video Entertainment Industry
  • Rising Demand for Anytime, Anywhere Video Entertainment Fuels Investments into Video Encoders
  • Developing Economies Present Growth Opportunities
  • Hardware Encoders Vs Software Encoders
  • Pay TV Services to Spur Demand for Video Encoders
  • DTT and Broadcast Video Encoders Market: Steady Growth on the Horizon
  • Cable TV Encoders: Digitization Trend Bodes Well for Market Growth
  • Expanding DTH Subscriber Base to Bolster Demand for DTH Encoders
  • IPTV Encoders Market: Fastest Growing Category
  • Challenges Confronting Video Encoding Market
  • Competitive Landscape

2. GROWTH DRIVERS, MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES

  • Digitization Continues to Boost Demand for Video Encoders
  • Government Regulations on Digitization Bode Well for Video Encoders Market
  • Digital Transition Timeline in Select Countries
  • Video Compression Industry: Increased Need for Investments to Meet the Growing Consumer Demands
  • Evolving Encoding Standards to Drive Momentum
  • HEVC
  • The Latest Standard Video Encoding Standard
  • Next-Gen Video Technologies to Pave the Way for Adoption of HEVC Standard
  • HEVC Set for Explosive Growth Riding on the Surging Interest in 4K Content
  • Rising Prominence of VR & 360 Video Content
  • HEVC Codec to Find Favor
  • Bandwidth Requirements Critical for Video Encoding
  • Telcos Entry into IPTV Boosts Demand for Bit Efficient-Video Encoders
  • IPTV Services to Race Ahead Over Paid Broadcasting Service Market
  • Launch of IPTV Services by Country
  • Rise in Internet Video Traffic
  • A Fertile Ground for Video Encoding Market
  • Soaring Mobile Video Streaming Translates into High-Potential Opportunities
  • Multiscreen and OTT Platforms
  • Unlocking New Opportunities
  • TV Everywhere
  • A Growing Market
  • Predictive Encoding for Optimum Playback Experience
  • Content-Adaptive Optimization: Creating the Perfect Encoding Process
  • Global STB Market: Down but Not Out
  • Shift towards Cloud-based Video Encoding Continues to Gain Momentum
  • Growing Virtualization in Video Encoders Market
  • In-House Video Encoding: Enabling Greater Control over Video Workflow
  • CDN Offering Effective Delivery and Streaming Solutions
  • Growing Use of Intel Xeon Processor-powered Products in Encoders

3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

4. END-USE APPLICATION OF VIDEO ENCODERS: AN OVERVIEW

5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

  • LiveU Unveils New Range of Rack-Mounted Encoders
  • Osprey Introduces Talon G1H Encoder
  • NewTek and Wowza Introduce MediaDS Live Encoding & Distribution Platform
  • Allegro to Launch Multi-Format Encoder IP
  • VITEC Launches 4K/Ultra HD (UHD) HEVC Hardware-based Encoder
  • Z3 Technology Rolls Out ZEUSTM DME-10 Compact HEVC Encoder
  • Evertz Introduces 3482TXE Software Defined Hardware Accelerated Encoder
  • Telestream Unveils Telestream Cloud
  • Advantech Rolls Out HEVC Streaming Encoder Module
  • DVEO Launches Dual Input H.265 HEVC Encoder
  • Teracue Introduces ENC-400 H.264 Dual Channel Video Encoder and Recorder
  • Thomson Video Networks Unveils ViBE 4K Encoding Platform
  • Harmonic Launches ProView 7100 IRD
  • DivX Introduces HEVC End-to-End Solution
  • LiveU Rolls Out LU200
  • Allegro Showcases Live & File Encoders
  • BBright to Unveil SLED-4K Real-Time HEVC Encoder
  • VeriSilicon Launches Hantro H2 HEVC Video Encoder IP
  • Z3 Technology Launches New Encoder System
  • Imagine Communications Introduced SelenioFlex
  • Harmonic Extends Ellipse® 3000 Encoders Range

6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

  • Orion Selects ATEME's Encoders and Decoders
  • NovelSat and ATEME Temp Up to Offer NovelSat NS1000 Satellite Modulator to Satellite Broadcasters
  • Haivision Enters into Distribution Partnership with VITEC Imago
  • Novra and IDC Merge Operations
  • Beamr Takes Over Vanguard Video
  • Harmonic Acquires Thomson Video Networks
  • DISH HD Asia Selects ViBE®VS7000 HEVC Encoder
  • Advantech and Ambarella Collaborate for Video Encoding Technology
  • Ericsson Acquires Envivio
  • Thomson Video Networks, Dolby Laboratories and STMicroelectronics Enter into Partnership
  • Amazon Web Services Takes Over Elemental Technologies
  • ABS Network Inks Agreement with Telairity
  • Telesur Selects IDC's TITAN Video Contribution Solution
  • Maxcom Selects XSN to Deploy TITAN solution
  • New York Racing Selects ATEME
  • Ecuavisa Selects Kyrion Encoders for HD Digital Terrestrial Service Launch
  • Ward Selects Kyrion CM5000
  • Rovi to Divest MainConcept and DivX
  • Kansai TV Selects Video Processing Solution of Elemental
  • Arqiva Selects ViBE EM4000 Encoder of Thomson Video
  • Fujitsu and Videon Central Collaborate to Launch a Novel Semi-Custom Encoder Module
  • Harris Broadcast Takes Over Imagine Communications
  • KALRAY and Digigram Joins Forces to Develop Real-Time HEVC Video Codec
  • Aldea Solutions Selects HVE9230 of NTT Electronics for 2014 FIFA World Cup
  • ObjectVideo Inks License Agreement with March Networks®
  • Elemental Technologies Merges Video Processing Platform with Adobe® Primetime
  • Vanguard Video and Barco Silex Partner to Develop H.265/HEVC Encoder Solutions
  • Vanguard Video Inks License Agreement with Microsoft Azure Media
  • Brightcove Licenses DivX High-Efficiency Video Encoding (HEVC)

7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 80 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 82)

- The United States (41)
- Canada (8)
- Japan (4)
- Europe (19)

- France (4)
- Germany (4)
- The United Kingdom (2)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (8)

- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (8)
- Middle East (2)

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jxrhn5/video_encoders

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire