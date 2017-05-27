Video Encoders - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - Rising Demand for Anytime, Anywhere Video Entertainment Fuels Investments Into Video Encoders - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Video Encoders - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Video Encoders in US$ Thousand by the following End-Use Segments: DTT, Cable TV, DTH, and IPTV.
The report profiles 80 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- ARRIS Group, Inc. (USA)
- ATEME SA (France)
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)
- Elemental Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- Harmonic, Inc. (USA)
- Imagine Communications (USA)
- International Datacasting Corporation (Canada)
- MainConcept GmbH (Germany)
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden)
- Telestream, LLC (USA)
- VBrick Systems, Inc. (USA)
- VITEC (France)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- Changing Consumer Preferences Transform Video Entertainment Industry
- Rising Demand for Anytime, Anywhere Video Entertainment Fuels Investments into Video Encoders
- Developing Economies Present Growth Opportunities
- Hardware Encoders Vs Software Encoders
- Pay TV Services to Spur Demand for Video Encoders
- DTT and Broadcast Video Encoders Market: Steady Growth on the Horizon
- Cable TV Encoders: Digitization Trend Bodes Well for Market Growth
- Expanding DTH Subscriber Base to Bolster Demand for DTH Encoders
- IPTV Encoders Market: Fastest Growing Category
- Challenges Confronting Video Encoding Market
- Competitive Landscape
2. GROWTH DRIVERS, MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES
- Digitization Continues to Boost Demand for Video Encoders
- Government Regulations on Digitization Bode Well for Video Encoders Market
- Digital Transition Timeline in Select Countries
- Video Compression Industry: Increased Need for Investments to Meet the Growing Consumer Demands
- Evolving Encoding Standards to Drive Momentum
- HEVC
- The Latest Standard Video Encoding Standard
- Next-Gen Video Technologies to Pave the Way for Adoption of HEVC Standard
- HEVC Set for Explosive Growth Riding on the Surging Interest in 4K Content
- Rising Prominence of VR & 360 Video Content
- HEVC Codec to Find Favor
- Bandwidth Requirements Critical for Video Encoding
- Telcos Entry into IPTV Boosts Demand for Bit Efficient-Video Encoders
- IPTV Services to Race Ahead Over Paid Broadcasting Service Market
- Launch of IPTV Services by Country
- Rise in Internet Video Traffic
- A Fertile Ground for Video Encoding Market
- Soaring Mobile Video Streaming Translates into High-Potential Opportunities
- Multiscreen and OTT Platforms
- Unlocking New Opportunities
- TV Everywhere
- A Growing Market
- Predictive Encoding for Optimum Playback Experience
- Content-Adaptive Optimization: Creating the Perfect Encoding Process
- Global STB Market: Down but Not Out
- Shift towards Cloud-based Video Encoding Continues to Gain Momentum
- Growing Virtualization in Video Encoders Market
- In-House Video Encoding: Enabling Greater Control over Video Workflow
- CDN Offering Effective Delivery and Streaming Solutions
- Growing Use of Intel Xeon Processor-powered Products in Encoders
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
4. END-USE APPLICATION OF VIDEO ENCODERS: AN OVERVIEW
5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
- LiveU Unveils New Range of Rack-Mounted Encoders
- Osprey Introduces Talon G1H Encoder
- NewTek and Wowza Introduce MediaDS Live Encoding & Distribution Platform
- Allegro to Launch Multi-Format Encoder IP
- VITEC Launches 4K/Ultra HD (UHD) HEVC Hardware-based Encoder
- Z3 Technology Rolls Out ZEUSTM DME-10 Compact HEVC Encoder
- Evertz Introduces 3482TXE Software Defined Hardware Accelerated Encoder
- Telestream Unveils Telestream Cloud
- Advantech Rolls Out HEVC Streaming Encoder Module
- DVEO Launches Dual Input H.265 HEVC Encoder
- Teracue Introduces ENC-400 H.264 Dual Channel Video Encoder and Recorder
- Thomson Video Networks Unveils ViBE 4K Encoding Platform
- Harmonic Launches ProView 7100 IRD
- DivX Introduces HEVC End-to-End Solution
- LiveU Rolls Out LU200
- Allegro Showcases Live & File Encoders
- BBright to Unveil SLED-4K Real-Time HEVC Encoder
- VeriSilicon Launches Hantro H2 HEVC Video Encoder IP
- Z3 Technology Launches New Encoder System
- Imagine Communications Introduced SelenioFlex
- Harmonic Extends Ellipse® 3000 Encoders Range
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- Orion Selects ATEME's Encoders and Decoders
- NovelSat and ATEME Temp Up to Offer NovelSat NS1000 Satellite Modulator to Satellite Broadcasters
- Haivision Enters into Distribution Partnership with VITEC Imago
- Novra and IDC Merge Operations
- Beamr Takes Over Vanguard Video
- Harmonic Acquires Thomson Video Networks
- DISH HD Asia Selects ViBE®VS7000 HEVC Encoder
- Advantech and Ambarella Collaborate for Video Encoding Technology
- Ericsson Acquires Envivio
- Thomson Video Networks, Dolby Laboratories and STMicroelectronics Enter into Partnership
- Amazon Web Services Takes Over Elemental Technologies
- ABS Network Inks Agreement with Telairity
- Telesur Selects IDC's TITAN Video Contribution Solution
- Maxcom Selects XSN to Deploy TITAN solution
- New York Racing Selects ATEME
- Ecuavisa Selects Kyrion Encoders for HD Digital Terrestrial Service Launch
- Ward Selects Kyrion CM5000
- Rovi to Divest MainConcept and DivX
- Kansai TV Selects Video Processing Solution of Elemental
- Arqiva Selects ViBE EM4000 Encoder of Thomson Video
- Fujitsu and Videon Central Collaborate to Launch a Novel Semi-Custom Encoder Module
- Harris Broadcast Takes Over Imagine Communications
- KALRAY and Digigram Joins Forces to Develop Real-Time HEVC Video Codec
- Aldea Solutions Selects HVE9230 of NTT Electronics for 2014 FIFA World Cup
- ObjectVideo Inks License Agreement with March Networks®
- Elemental Technologies Merges Video Processing Platform with Adobe® Primetime
- Vanguard Video and Barco Silex Partner to Develop H.265/HEVC Encoder Solutions
- Vanguard Video Inks License Agreement with Microsoft Azure Media
- Brightcove Licenses DivX High-Efficiency Video Encoding (HEVC)
7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 80 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 82)
- The United States (41)
- Canada (8)
- Japan (4)
- Europe (19)
- France (4)
- Germany (4)
- The United Kingdom (2)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (8)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (8)
- Middle East (2)
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jxrhn5/video_encoders
