Global Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Points Strategic Business Report 2017 - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Points - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2014 through 2022. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Points in US$ Million.
The report profiles 53 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Aerohive Networks, Inc. (USA)
- Aruba (USA)
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)
- D-Link Corporation (Taiwan)
- EnGenius Technologies (USA)
- Extreme Networks, Inc. (USA)
- Fortinet, Inc. (USA)
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)
- NETGEAR, Inc. (USA)
- Proxim Wireless Corporation (USA)
- Ruckus Wireless, Inc. (USA)
- Sophos Ltd. (UK)
- TP-LINK Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)
- Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (USA)
- Xirrus, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- Rise in Wi-Fi Connected Devices & the Growing Issue of Overloaded Wi-Fi Consumption: The Cornerstone for Growth in the Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Points Market
- Large WLAN Deployments in Enterprises Expands the Addressable Market Opportunity for Gigabit Wi-Fi in the Enterprise Sector
- Growth in Enterprise Mobile Computing & BYOD Heightens the Significance of Scalable Wi-Fi in the Enterprise Sector
- Disruptive Popularity of 802.11ac Wave 2 Turbocharges Growth in the Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Points Market
- Rise in Streaming Services Catalyzes the Growth Potential of High Performance Wi-Fi Technology Solutions
- Gigabit Wi-Fi to Benefit from the Mind-Bending Spurt in Mobile Data Consumption & the Ensuing Transformation of Wi- Fi into a Utility that Requires Robust Delivery Capabilities
- Next Generation Wi-Fi Emerges as the Technology of Choice for IoT Connectivity, Opens New Avenues for Growth of Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Points
- IoT Sensors & Devices Hitch a Ride on the Wi-Fi Network
- Spectacular Growth in Public Internet Hotspots Strengthens the Business Case for Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Points
- Offloading Internet Traffic Onto Wi-Fi Networks & the Resulting Rise of Carrier Grade Wi-Fi to Benefit Market Growth
- Monetization of Wi-Fi Networks & Roll-out of New Wi-Fi Services, Including VoWi-Fi to Spur Investments in Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Points
- Robust Sales of 802.11ac Wi-Fi Enabled Devices to Fuel Market Growth
- Rise of Home Networks Backed by Strong Growth of Smart Homes to Drive Growth in the Consumer Market
- Upcoming Developments in Wi-Fi Technologies to Open a Future of Exciting New Possibilities for Gigabit Wi-Fi
- Market Outlook
2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- WLAN Access Points
- An Introduction
- A Review of IEEE 802.11 standards
- Evolution of IEEE 802.11 Standards
- Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point
- 802.11ad, 802.11af and 802.11ah Protocols: The Future Developments of 802.11 Family
- Comparing 802.11ad, 802.11af and 802.11ah Protocols
- Key Features of Advanced Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Points
- Support for Wave 2
- Beamforming
- Wireless Intrusion Protection
- Spectrum Analysis/Noise Reduction
- Roaming Optimization
3. PRODUCT / SERVICE LAUNCHES / INTRODUCTIONS
- Linksys Unveils Next Gene Linksys WRT Router
- Aerohive Networks® Launches New Wireless Access Point
- Fortinet Introduces New Wi-Fi Access Points
- Grandstream Networks Unveils Managed Wi-Fi Access Point and Gigabit VPN Router
- Celeno Introduces Enterprise-Grade WiFi Controller
- IP-COM Launches High Capacity Wi-Fi Access Point
- Aerohive Networks® Launches Wave 2 Access Points
- ZyXEL Unveils New Wireless Gigabit Range Extender/Access Point
- Pakedge Introduces Gigabit Wireless Access Point
- Purdicom Introduces New Multi-Gigabit Wireless Solution
- Comtrend Introduces WR-6891u Telco-Grade Gigabit Ethernet Wireless Router
- Samsung Unveils WEA453e Access Point
- Aerohive Introduces AP130 Gigabit Wi-Fi AP
- Ruckus Introduces ZoneFlex R710 Gigabit Wi-Fi Wave 2 AP
- TP-LINK Unveils Range of Access Points for the UK Market
- AirSonics Introduces Multi-Use GXT 5G Gigabit Wi-Fi Extender and BWaVE
- SiBEAM Introduces SB6501 and SB6510 UltraGig and RF Transceiver Chipset
- Sagecom Launches Novel Range of Products from OneBox and Advanced 4K STB
- SYSTEMSEVEN Introduces New Gigabit Wireless Internet
- Linksys Introduces EA8500 Wi-Fi Router
- Xirrus Launches Xtreme Density (XD) Wi-Fi Highest Density Wi- Fi APs
- DAVOLINK Unveils Gigabit Wi-Fi AP and WLAN Controller
- ZyXEL Introduces WAC6500 Range of 802.11ac Wi-Fi APs
- Proxim Wireless Unveils ORiNOCO® AP-9100 Wireless AP
- Cisco and Aruba Introduce Wave 2 Gigabit Wi-Fi APs
4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- UB Replaces Legacy Wireless Infrastructure with Aruba Gigabit Wireless Network
- MaxLinear Supplies MxL3705 Gigabit MoCA2.0 Solution to Zyxel
- MaxLinear Supplies MxL3710 Multi-gigabit MoCA2.5 Solution to Zinwell
- Al Zahra Hospital Dubai Implements Aruba Gigabit Wireless Network
- MCH Odessa Deploys Aruba Gigabit Wireless Network
- Penske Implements Aruba Indoor & Outdoor Gigabit Wi-Fi Network
- Brocade Acquires Ruckus Wireless
- Extreme Networks Acquires Zebra's Wireless LAN Business
- HP Acquires Aruba Networks
- NYU WIRELESS Partners with SiBEAM for 5G Wireless Technologies
5. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 53 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 56)
- The United States (33)
- Europe (7)
- - France (2)
- - Germany (1)
- - The United Kingdom (2)
- - Rest of Europe (2)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (14)
- Middle East (2)
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4dlxsr/gigabit_wifi
