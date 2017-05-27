Global Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Points Strategic Business Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Points - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2014 through 2022. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Points in US$ Million.

The report profiles 53 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Aerohive Networks, Inc. ( USA )

) Aruba ( USA )

( ) Cisco Systems, Inc. ( USA )

) D-Link Corporation ( Taiwan )

) EnGenius Technologies ( USA )

) Extreme Networks, Inc. ( USA )

) Fortinet, Inc. ( USA )

) Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. ( China )

) NETGEAR, Inc. ( USA )

) Proxim Wireless Corporation ( USA )

) Ruckus Wireless, Inc. ( USA )

) Sophos Ltd. (UK)

TP-LINK Technologies Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. ( USA )

) Xirrus, Inc. ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:

1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Rise in Wi-Fi Connected Devices & the Growing Issue of Overloaded Wi-Fi Consumption: The Cornerstone for Growth in the Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Points Market

Large WLAN Deployments in Enterprises Expands the Addressable Market Opportunity for Gigabit Wi-Fi in the Enterprise Sector

Growth in Enterprise Mobile Computing & BYOD Heightens the Significance of Scalable Wi-Fi in the Enterprise Sector

Disruptive Popularity of 802.11ac Wave 2 Turbocharges Growth in the Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Points Market

Rise in Streaming Services Catalyzes the Growth Potential of High Performance Wi-Fi Technology Solutions

Gigabit Wi-Fi to Benefit from the Mind-Bending Spurt in Mobile Data Consumption & the Ensuing Transformation of Wi- Fi into a Utility that Requires Robust Delivery Capabilities

Next Generation Wi-Fi Emerges as the Technology of Choice for IoT Connectivity, Opens New Avenues for Growth of Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Points

IoT Sensors & Devices Hitch a Ride on the Wi-Fi Network

Spectacular Growth in Public Internet Hotspots Strengthens the Business Case for Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Points

Offloading Internet Traffic Onto Wi-Fi Networks & the Resulting Rise of Carrier Grade Wi-Fi to Benefit Market Growth

Monetization of Wi-Fi Networks & Roll-out of New Wi-Fi Services, Including VoWi-Fi to Spur Investments in Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Points

Robust Sales of 802.11ac Wi-Fi Enabled Devices to Fuel Market Growth

Rise of Home Networks Backed by Strong Growth of Smart Homes to Drive Growth in the Consumer Market

Upcoming Developments in Wi-Fi Technologies to Open a Future of Exciting New Possibilities for Gigabit Wi-Fi

Market Outlook

2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



WLAN Access Points

An Introduction

A Review of IEEE 802.11 standards

Evolution of IEEE 802.11 Standards

Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point

802.11ad, 802.11af and 802.11ah Protocols: The Future Developments of 802.11 Family

Comparing 802.11ad, 802.11af and 802.11ah Protocols

Key Features of Advanced Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Points

Support for Wave 2

Beamforming

Wireless Intrusion Protection

Spectrum Analysis/Noise Reduction

Roaming Optimization

3. PRODUCT / SERVICE LAUNCHES / INTRODUCTIONS



Linksys Unveils Next Gene Linksys WRT Router

Aerohive Networks® Launches New Wireless Access Point

Fortinet Introduces New Wi-Fi Access Points

Grandstream Networks Unveils Managed Wi-Fi Access Point and Gigabit VPN Router

Celeno Introduces Enterprise-Grade WiFi Controller

IP-COM Launches High Capacity Wi-Fi Access Point

Aerohive Networks® Launches Wave 2 Access Points

ZyXEL Unveils New Wireless Gigabit Range Extender/Access Point

Pakedge Introduces Gigabit Wireless Access Point

Purdicom Introduces New Multi-Gigabit Wireless Solution

Comtrend Introduces WR-6891u Telco-Grade Gigabit Ethernet Wireless Router

Samsung Unveils WEA453e Access Point

Aerohive Introduces AP130 Gigabit Wi-Fi AP

Ruckus Introduces ZoneFlex R710 Gigabit Wi-Fi Wave 2 AP

TP-LINK Unveils Range of Access Points for the UK Market

AirSonics Introduces Multi-Use GXT 5G Gigabit Wi-Fi Extender and BWaVE

SiBEAM Introduces SB6501 and SB6510 UltraGig and RF Transceiver Chipset

Sagecom Launches Novel Range of Products from OneBox and Advanced 4K STB

SYSTEMSEVEN Introduces New Gigabit Wireless Internet

Linksys Introduces EA8500 Wi-Fi Router

Xirrus Launches Xtreme Density (XD) Wi-Fi Highest Density Wi- Fi APs

DAVOLINK Unveils Gigabit Wi-Fi AP and WLAN Controller

ZyXEL Introduces WAC6500 Range of 802.11ac Wi-Fi APs

Proxim Wireless Unveils ORiNOCO® AP-9100 Wireless AP

Cisco and Aruba Introduce Wave 2 Gigabit Wi-Fi APs

4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



UB Replaces Legacy Wireless Infrastructure with Aruba Gigabit Wireless Network

MaxLinear Supplies MxL3705 Gigabit MoCA2.0 Solution to Zyxel

MaxLinear Supplies MxL3710 Multi-gigabit MoCA2.5 Solution to Zinwell

Al Zahra Hospital Dubai Implements Aruba Gigabit Wireless Network

MCH Odessa Deploys Aruba Gigabit Wireless Network

Penske Implements Aruba Indoor & Outdoor Gigabit Wi-Fi Network

Brocade Acquires Ruckus Wireless

Extreme Networks Acquires Zebra's Wireless LAN Business

HP Acquires Aruba Networks

NYU WIRELESS Partners with SiBEAM for 5G Wireless Technologies

5. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 53 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 56)



The United States (33)

(33) Europe (7)

(7) - France (2)

(2) - Germany (1)

(1) - The United Kingdom (2)

(2) - Rest of Europe (2)

(2) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (14)

(Excluding Japan) (14) Middle East (2)

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4dlxsr/gigabit_wifi

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716