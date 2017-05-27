Hujiang EdTech Launches Online Museum Project in Copenhagen to Promote Global Cultural Exchange

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Hujiang EdTech ("Hujiang"), China's leading online education company, through its interactive online teaching platform CCtalk, launched the Cultural Exchange - "Aim at the World" Museum Children's Education Project ("the project") at the Frederiksborg Castle Museum in Copenhagen, Denmark. This live interactive broadcast is one of Hujiang EdTech's initiatives to link China and the rest of the world. The company intends to introduce exhibits and other content from world class museums to children worldwide through Virtual Reality (VR) technology.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/516862/Hujiang_EdTech.jpg

Nearly 10,000 students from China's rural villages took a virtual tour of the Fredeiksborg Castle Museum, which was led by Ms. Mette Skouggard, the museum's curator, Chinese representative Gao Yimeng and CCtalk contract teacher Dr. Henry Guo graduated from Oxford University who translated all of the content. "Our Danish partners understand the great importance of this event. They closed the renowned Treasure House for 3 hours just for us to do the live broadcast," said Guo.

The live event not only linked curious children to the far-away land, but also interconnected their experiences among distant Chinese provinces. Student representatives from two schools in Gansu (northwestern province of China), and Henan (middle eastern province of China) could raise questions in response to each other using CCtalk's two-way video tool.

Most of the children who participated in the live broadcast have never taken a step out of their hometowns. After the event, Sun Dongqiang, principle of Lianzhuang Primary School in Hebei Province, said, "Children in the village really need courses like this, not only to broaden their horizons, but to help increase knowledge as well."

Ms. Mette Skougaard said in a prior interview with China Central Television, "It is very important to promote cultural blending, but it is not easy to organize Danish students to go to China." But soon, Danish students will also be able to virtually travel to China and "walk inside" places such as Prince Kung's Mansion in Beijing as a part of the "Aim at the World" Museum Children's Education Project, which was initiated by China's National Culture and Arts Foundation, the Prince Kung's Mansion Management Center of the Ministry of Culture, the Frederiksborg Castle Museum and Hujiang EdTech.

With the use of panoramic live-broadcasting, two-way video, VR and other technologies, children in classrooms worldwide can learn world history, experience foreign cultures and gain a better understanding of other civilizations.

"Through the combination of high technology including VR, AI and big data and education, we hope to facilitate learning and make knowledge more available to a wider range of audience and build a bridge for cultural exchange worldwide," said Arnold (Cairui) Fu, Founder & CEO of Hujiang EdTech.

According to the Prince Kung's Mansion Management Center of China's Ministry of Culture, besides the Frederiksborg Castle Museum in Copenhagen, it is very likely that in the future, more and more world-class museums will offer similar experiences in collaboration with CCtalk. Courses covering the arts, nature, history, and technology will be available soon. This project will enhance the educational resources available to local schools.

To guarantee successful communication and interaction between students and foreign experts, multi-lingual simultaneous interpretation will be provided during the live streaming.

About Hujiang EdTech

Founded in 2001, Hujiang EdTech stands out from the booms and busts of the tech scene inChinaby offering solid answers to two questions: How can technology change the education industry? What is an educational technology platform, really? Started as an online BBS community offering online courses and nowChina's leading online education company, Hujiang EdTech strives to make high-quality education more accessible and enjoyable through mobile learning applications, online courses, and its interactive online teaching platform. Serving over 140 million users (including 110 million mobile users) inChina, Hujiang EdTech offers a wide range of online educational programs, including international & domestic examination preparation, foreign language learning, professional skills training, and more.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vQfNwBdlbQI