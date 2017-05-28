

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI, CNR.TO) said that the Teamsters Canadian Rail Conference - Conductors, Trainpersons and Yardpersons or TCRC-CTY has given the company a 72-hour notice of its intention to strike as of 0400 hours Eastern Daylight Time on May 30, 2017.



TCRC-CTY represents approximately 3,000 CN conductors and yard operations employees in Canada.



Mike Cory, executive vice-president and chief operating officer of CN, said, 'We continue to negotiate in good faith with the assistance of a federally-appointed mediator in order to reach a fair agreement before the strike deadline. We are also offering to resolve our differences through binding arbitration with a neutral arbitrator. We remain optimistic that we can reach an agreement without a labour disruption.'



