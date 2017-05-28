

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) said that its Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership, LLC joint venture with lead partner CH2M and Fluor Corp. (FLR) was awarded the Paducah Deactivation and Remediation Contract at the U.S. Department of Energy or DOE's Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant in Kentucky.



The contract is valued at approximately $1.5 billion over 10 years. It includes a five-year base term, followed by three-year and two-year option periods unilaterally exercisable by DOE.



According to BWX Technologies, the scope of the contract focuses on the continued deactivation of the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant or PGDP facilities and preparing the facilities for future demolition, while maintaining compliant waste management and environmental remediation operations.



The company noted that the goal of the deactivation and remediation activities is to reduce risk and accelerate the reduction of future surveillance, maintenance and demolition costs.



