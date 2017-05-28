TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/27/17 -- RTDNA Canada is pleased to announce the winners of the 2017 RTDNA Canada National Awards. Awards were presented this evening at the 2017 National Conference and Awards Gala.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and news gathering organizations in radio, television, and digital. All National Award finalists have already won a Regional RTDNA Award in either Atlantic Canada, Central Canada, the Prairies, or BC. The winners below represent the best of the best. "Congratulations to the winners for another year of breathtaking work which kept our judges busy in all our regions," said RTDNA Canada President Ian Koenigsfest. "On all platforms, the entries were of an exceptional calibre illustrating yet again that winning an RTDNA Award of Excellence is a true indicator of industry distinction. Everyone has risen to the challenge and produced memorable work, well done!"

2017 RTDNA Awards - National Winners:

Digital

Adrienne Clarkson Award - Diversity

-- CBC Montreal: Real Talk on Race

Charlie Edwards Award - Spot News

-- Global Edmonton: Fort McMurray Wildfire

Data Storytelling Award

-- CBC Vancouver: Every Parking Ticket Issued in Vancouver Last Year

Digital Media Award (Small/Medium Market)

-- CBC Thunder Bay: Deep Water

Digital Media Award (Large Market)

-- Global Edmonton: Family Matters

Gord Sinclair Award - Live Special Events

-- CBC Whitehorse: Yukon Royal Visit

Ron Laidlaw Award - Continuing Coverage

-- CBC Hamilton: Tim Bosma Murder Trial Coverage

Sam Ross Award - Editorial/Commentary

-- CBC Montreal: Editorial Value: Politics, Sports and Indigenous Affairs

Sports Feature Reporting Award (Small/Medium Market)

-- CBC North: 2016 Arctic Winter Games

Sports Feature Reporting Award (Large Market)

-- CBC Edmonton: Winter Cycling 101

Multiplatform

Dan McArthur Award - In-Depth or Investigative

-- CBC Vancouver: The Frontline of Fentanyl

Radio

Adrienne Clarkson Award - Diversity

-- CBC Vancouver: Finding Refuge

Byron MacGregor Award - Best Newscast (Small Market)

-- CKBZ Kamloops: B-100 Noon News

Byron MacGregor Award - Best Newscast (Medium Market)

-- 650 CKOM: Midday Report: David Kirton & Gerald Bauman

Byron MacGregor Award - Best Newscast (Large Market)

-- 660 NEWS: Wildfire

Charlie Edwards Award - Spot News

-- 680 NEWS: Stakeout, Shootout, and a Stabbing

Dave Rogers Award - Short Feature (Small/Medium Market)

-- CBC Thunder Bay: A Promise Kept

Dave Rogers Award - Short Feature (Large Market)

-- CBC Vancouver: Facing Fentanyl: A Young Addict and his Mom

Dave Rogers Award - Long Feature (Small/Medium Market)

-- CBC Nova Scotia: Atlantic Voice: A Journey to Jamaica

Dave Rogers Award - Long Feature (Large Market)

-- CBC Montreal: Two Veterans, Decades Apart

Dick Smyth Award - Creative Use of Sound

-- CBC Toronto: Metro Morning: "Letters to Mohammed"

Gord Sinclair Award - Live Special Events

-- 650 CKOM's Day of Caring for Fort McMurray

Peter Gzowski Award - News Information Program

-- CBC Quebec City: Six Quebecers Killed in Burkina Faso Terrorist Attack

Ron Laidlaw Award - Continuing Coverage

-- CBC Vancouver: Fault Lines

Sam Ross Award - Editorial/Commentary

-- 980 CJME: Taylor Field - Saying Farewell

Sports Feature Reporting Award (Small/Medium Market)

-- CBC Kamloops: Daybreak: Women's World Hockey Comes to Kamloops

Sports Feature Reporting Award (Large Market)

-- CBC Calgary: Taekwondo Kid

Television

Adrienne Clarkson Award - Diversity

-- City: Transgender Surgery

Bert Cannings Award - Best Newscast (Small Market)

-- CBC North: Northbeat

Bert Cannings Award - Best Newscast (Medium Market)

-- CTV Kitchener: Bosma Verdict

Bert Cannings Award - Best Newscast (Large Market)

-- CTV News Toronto: CTV News at Six

Charlie Edwards Award - Spot News

-- CTV News Ottawa: Sinkhole Swallows Rideau Street

Dave Rogers Award - Short Feature (Small/Medium Market)

-- Global Regina: An Olympic Heart

Dave Rogers Award - Short Feature (Large Market)

-- CTV News Ottawa: Making an Impression: 13-Year-Old Evan Sharma is Being Called "The Next Picasso"

Dave Rogers Award - Long Feature (Small/Medium Market)

-- Global Regina: Wasted

Dave Rogers Award - Long Feature (Large Market)

-- CBC News: Vancouver at 6: A Night in the ER: Fentanyl Crisis Ground Zero

Gord Sinclair Award - Live Special Events

-- CBC Newfoundland & Labrador: Beaumont-Hamel 100

Hugh Haugland Award - Creative Use of Video

-- CTV Vancouver: Secret Bowling Alley

Ron Laidlaw Award - Continuing Coverage

-- Global Edmonton: Fort McMurray Wildfire

Sam Ross Award - Editorial/Commentary

-- Global Edmonton: Life School: Bob Layton Editorial

Sports Feature Reporting Award (Small/Medium Market)

-- CTV Kitchener: On the Roster: Blind Curlers

Sports Feature Reporting Award (Large Market)

-- CTV Winnipeg: Picture Perfect

Trina McQueen Award - News Information Program

-- Global Regina: Focus Saskatchewan

ABOUT RTDNA

RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.

Become a Member: https://rtdna.wildapricot.org/join-us

