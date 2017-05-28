

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Goldcorp Inc. (GG, G.TO) said it has extended the expiry time of its offer to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Exeter Resource Corp. (XRC.TO, XRA) to 5:00 p.m. on June 7, 2017 and waived the offer's minimum tender condition of not less than 66 2/3 percent of the outstanding Exeter Shares.



The minimum tender condition has now been reduced to the legal minimum requirement, which requires that Exeter Shares constituting more than 50 percent of the outstanding Exeter Shares be tendered to the offer and not withdrawn.



If all the conditions of the offer are satisfied or waived, holders of Exeter Shares that accept the offer will receive 0.12 of a Goldcorp common share in exchange for each Exeter Share acquired by Goldcorp.



Exeter's board of directors continues to unanimously support the offer as amended and unanimously recommends that shareholders tender their Exeter Shares to the offer.



