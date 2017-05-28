Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai Welcomes Consultant Ophthalmologist to Paediatric Service

DUBAI, UAE, May 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Dr. Sandra Fiorentini, Clinical Fellow in Paediatric Ophthalmology, has joined the clinical team at Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai (Moorfields). Dr. Fiorentini is a highly qualified consultant ophthalmologist and will mainly support Moorfields' role in providing paediatric services at Al Jalila Children's Specialty Hospital in Dubai, and lead the dry eye clinic and post-operative clinic at Moorfields Dubai.

Dr. Fiorentini completed her medical training and ophthalmology training in Brazil and a series of fellowships at prestigious hospitals including Moorfields in London. She also completed a PhD in Medical Sciences at the Federal University of São Paulo. She has researched, published and presented extensively in her areas of special interest. Dr. Fiorentini, who holds medical registration in five countries, previously worked as a consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon at the Optilase Eye Clinic in Dublin, Ireland, and the Royal Victoria Eye and Ear Hospital. She is a Fellow of the European Board of Ophthalmology.

Commenting on Dr. Fiorentini's appointment, Mr. Mariano Gonzalez, Managing Director of Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai, said: "We are delighted to welcome Dr. Fiorentini to Moorfields where her valuable skills and experience will benefit patients at Moorfields, as well as children treated at Al Jalila Children's Specialty Hospital in Dubai."

In 2016, Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai and Al Jalila Children's Specialty Hospital in Dubai (the UAE's first dedicated paediatric hospital) announced an agreement under which Moorfields now provides a comprehensive range of paediatric ophthalmology services to patients at Al Jalila Children's Specialty Hospital.

About Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai

Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai (MEHD) is the first overseas branch of Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, the oldest and one of the largest centres for ophthalmic treatment, teaching and research in the world. Located at the Al Razi Medical Complex in Dubai Health Care City, the facility provides day case surgery and outpatient diagnostic and treatment services, for a variety of surgical and non-surgical eye conditions. MEHD will also raise standards for research and teaching in the region. MEHD is owned and managed by the NHS Foundation Trust, and maintains close links with London, to ensure that patients in the GCC receive the best eye care treatment in the world.