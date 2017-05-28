Does Zuckerberg's American Tour Endanger the FB Stock Price?Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been touring America's 50 states. He is trying to understand how ordinary Americans live and work.Or so he says.His critics believe he has another mission: The White House. Zuckerberg's detractors argue that he is trying to shore up support for a presidential run in 2020. Since there are a lack of viable Democrats to oppose President Donald Trump, his running is not as.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...