BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Singapore will on Monday release April figures for producer prices, highlighting a very light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Producer prices were down 0.8 percent on month and up 3.8 percent on year in March.



Also, the markets in China and Taiwan are closed on Monday in observance of the Dragon Boat Festival; both will re-open on Wednesday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX