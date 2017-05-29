Picosun Reports Repeat Sales of Production Cluster Systems

ESPOO, Finland, May 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Picosun Oy, leading supplier of advanced Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) thin film coating technology, reports of repeat sales of PICOPLATFORM' production cluster systems to major industries.

The PICOPLATFORM' cluster systems are designed for fully automated, high throughput operation in production environment. Several leading microelectronics manufacturers in USA and Asia have chosen these systems to manufacture IC components in the most advanced semiconductor nodes. The SEMI S2/S8 compatible PICOPLATFORM' systems can handle wafers up to 300 mm size. The modular configuration with a comprehensive variety of wafer handling automation systems ensures each PICOPLATFORM' cluster can be tailored for optimal performance according to each customer's individual needs, whereas fast processing ensures low cost of ownership. To maximize system uptime and to guarantee always flawless process quality, Picosun provides all-inclusive after sales support, including precursor delivery services, through PicoSupport' and PicoDevelopment' service contracts and programs.

"We are proud of the confidence that our industrial customers place on us. Today, we collaborate with the global tier one businesses in semiconductor manufacturing. These companies are leaders in their own fields and possess the highest expertise in what they do, but when it comes to ALD, it's Picosun in whom they trust. Repeated sales of production cluster systems to these companies proves our ability to satisfy even the most stringent demands of semiconductor industry leaders," states Mr. Kustaa Poutiainen, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Picosun.

Picosun provides the most advanced ALD thin film coating technology to enable the industrial leap into the future, with turn-key production solutions and unmatched expertise in the field. Today, PICOSUN' ALD equipment are in daily manufacturing use in numerous major industries around the world. Picosun is based in Finland, with subsidiaries in Europe, North America, Singapore, Taiwan, China, and Japan, and a world-wide sales and support network. For more information visit http://www.picosun.com.

