Knee and Hip Market Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Growth and 2017-2021 Forecasts Discussed in New Research Report - MarketReportsOnline

Knee and hip are complex joints in the body. The knee joins the thigh bone (femur) to the shin bone (tibia), whereas the hip joint is a ball-socket synovial joint formed between the os coxa (hip bone) and the femur. To treat knee and hip disorders, implants and surgeries are performed so as to keep the chronic pain at bay and help permit a good level of activity.

Company Coverage of Knee and hip Market: Johnson & Johnson, Stryker Corporation and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., and Smith & Nephew

Hip joint supports the motion of the human body and is responsible for supporting the body weight. The need for hip replacement arises due to problems like arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, development dysplasia or a fracture possibly. Whereas, the need for knee replacement arises due to disorders like tendinitis, gout, dislocation or meniscus tears.

The global knee & hip market is mature and is experiencing rapid innovations, especially in the knee segment. Knee and hip market of the US is the largest market globally because of its strong dynamics and a great scope of innovation in the region. The growth factors of the global market include rise in elderly population, simplification of minimal-invasive surgery, growth in the emerging economies, and rise in ageing demographics. The market is trending with innovation of new technologies and therapies, growth of knee & hip care centers, and use of robotics in replacement surgeries.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the global knee & hip market. It also covers the regional aspect of the market in detail. The top notch players in the market exhibit a very close competition. The report profiles Johnson & Johnson, Stryker Corporation and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., and Smith & Nephew.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1. Market Overview

1.1 Knee

1.2 Knee Surgery

1.3 Hip

1.4 Hip Surgery

2. Global Market Analysis

2.1 Global Orthopedics Market Forecast by Value

2.2 Global Orthopedics Market by Segment

2.3 Global Knee & Hip Market Forecast by Value

2.4 Global Knee & Hip Market by Segment

2.5 Global Knee & Hip Market by Region

3. Regional Market Analysis

3.1 The US Knee & Hip Market Forecast by Value

3.2 The US Knee & Hip Market Forecast by Volume

3.3 The US Knee & Hip Market Value by Segment

3.4 The US Knee Market

3.5 The US Hip Market

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Trends & Developments

4.3 Challenges and Issues

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Knee & Hip Market

5.2 The US Knee & Hip Market

6. Company Profiles

