TOKYO, May 29, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Showa Denko ("SDK"; TSE:4004), its Group companies, and their cooperative companies continued to perform aluminum can recycling activity in fiscal 2016 (April 2016 - March 2017), collecting approximately 4.85 million cans: equivalent to about 76 tons of aluminum when converted at the rate of 15.6 grams of aluminum per can.Showa Aluminum Can Corporation, a consolidated subsidiary of SDK, started its aluminum can recycling activity in 1972. The activity spread across the Showa Denko Group in 2001, continuing until today. Employees of the Group companies and cooperative companies collect used aluminum cans from their households, workplaces, etc., and report the number of cans they collect. Each base of SDK sets a target volume to collect aluminum cans, and makes effort to increase employees' participation rate and volume of collected cans. In fiscal 2016, a total of 8,004 employees, or 98.7% of all Group employees in Japan, participated in the activity, as a result of regular appeal for participation.Collected aluminum cans are purchased by the Group, and used mainly by Showa Aluminum Can Corporation to produce aluminum cans to contain beverages. In Japan, the annual consumption of aluminum cans is increasing with the spread of aluminum cans for coffee beverages and bottle cans. Recycling of aluminum cans not only contributes to the promotion of efficient use of resources, but also reduces electricity consumed to produce aluminum by 97%, compared to the process in which we produce aluminum from bauxite ore. The Group donates the money resulting from the recycling activity to regional councils of social welfare, welfare facilities, and volunteer groups that aid people with special needs. Thus, this activity has become firmly established as a social action of the Showa Denko Group.The Showa Denko Group always manages its operations based on the principles of corporate social responsibility, aiming to contribute to the creation of society where affluence and sustainability are harmonized. In addition to the aluminum can recycling, the Group will continue promoting activities that contribute to the development of local communities, including local cleanup activities in surrounding areas of plants and offices, plant tours, and internship systems for local students to experience jobs.About Showa Denko K.K.Showa Denko K.K. ("SDK"; TSE:4004, US:SHWDF) is a major manufacturer and marketer of chemical products serving a wide range of fields ranging from heavy industry to the electronic and computer industries. The Petrochemicals Sector provides cracker products such as ethylene and propylene, the Chemicals Sector provides industrial and high-performance gases and chemicals and high-purity gases and chemicals for the semiconductor industry, and the Inorganics Sector provides ceramics products such as alumina, abrasive, refractory and graphite electrodes and fine carbon products. Today, the Aluminum Sector provides aluminum materials and high-value-added fabricated aluminum, the Electronics Sector provides HD media, compound semiconductors such as ultra high-bright LEDs and rare earth magnetic alloys, and the Advanced Battery Materials Department (ABM) provides lithium-ion battery components. For more information, please visit www.sdk.co.jp/english/.Source: Showa Denko K.K.Contact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.