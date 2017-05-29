

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks are trading mixed this morning and the pound nursed losses after opinion polls showed a shrinking lead for British Prime Minister Theresa May in upcoming elections and North Korea test-fired another short-range ballistic missile early Monday.



The dollar index held steady while oil prices rose slightly after falling sharply last week on disappointment over the outcome of OPEC meeting.



Chinese markets remain shut on Monday and Tuesday for a holiday. Japan's Nikkei index was up 0.2 percent at 19,717 as the dollar edged higher versus the yen on the back of upbeat U.S. GDP data.



Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was down 34 points or 0.6 percent at 5,718 as weaker iron ore prices pulled down miners and banking stocks continued to fall on worries about the risks of a property market downturn.



South Korea's Kospi rose about 0.4 percent to power further into record territory while New Zealand's NZX-50 index was down 0.3 percent.



U.S. stocks ended mixed on Friday after a report showed the U.S. economy grew by much more than initially estimated in the first quarter. GDP climbed by 1.2 percent compared to the previously reported 0.7 percent increase.



Other reports on new orders for manufactured durable goods and consumer sentiment painted a mixed picture of the economy.



The Dow ended flat with a negative bias while the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 rose marginally to extend gains for the seventh straight session and close at fresh record closing highs.



European markets also ended Friday's session with mixed results as officials said they expect tough talks at a meeting of G7 leaders in Italy. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index eased 0.2 percent.



The German DAX slid 0.2 percent and France's CAC 40 index inched down marginally while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 0.4 percent amid a drop in the value of the British pound.



