VICTORIA, BC--(Marketwired - May 29, 2017) - Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM), an experienced designer and manufacturer of innovative technology in the broadband equipment market, is pleased to announce the launch of the Entra Access Switch at ANGA COM 2017.

Vecima's Entra Access Switch is designed to extend the capacity of networks with insufficient fibers while minimizing the use of expensive digital optics. The Entra Access Switch significantly reduces capital costs for short run fiber extensions, deep fiber deployments, and DOCSIS 3.1 node aggregations, ensuring the maximum ROI from existing short and long range fiber links. An outdoor centrally managed 8 port x 10GbE weatherproof network switch, it is capable of supporting Carrier Ethernet services in almost any deployment environment. A unique feature of the Entra Access Switch is its rugged versatility. Being strand mountable, it can be placed at the edge of a broadband access network to support businesses, mobile network backhaul and DOCSIS 3.1 distributed access architecture (DAA) aggregation.

"In terms of customer reach and use, the capabilities of the Entra Access Switch are quite broad," said Sumit Kumar, Vecima's President and CEO. "We're seeing several use cases emerging, many of which are tied to fibre savings, fibre-to-commercial premises, and empowering distributed access where using the Entra Access Switch to feed DOCSIS nodes deeper in the network is an elegant approach."

To learn more about Vecima's Entra Access Switch, please visit Hall 7, Booth C72 at ANGA COM in Cologne, Germany or find additional product details at www.vecima.com/entra-access-switch.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) is a globally recognized leader in creating breakthrough technology solutions that empower network service providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. Vecima products for the cable industry allow service providers a cost-effective Last Mile Solution® for both video and broadband access, especially in the demanding business services market segment. Vecima also provides fleet managers the key information and analytics they require to optimally manage their business under the Contigo, Nero Global Tracking, and FleetLynx brands. More information is available at our website at www.vecima.com.

Vecima Networks

Investor Relations

250-881-1982

invest@vecima.com