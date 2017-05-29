Kinpo Electronics Inc. Acquired EU Medical Certificate for Wearable ECG Monitor - BC1 Patch

TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Globally, CVD is the number 1 cause of death; which represents 30%of global death. Kinpo Electronics Inc. provisioned future burden caused to people. Beingone of the top EMS manufacturers, Kinpo Electronics Inc.has developed asolution for CVD prevention. Today they proudly announced acquirement of medical CE MDD certificate for itsin-house developed wearable ECG monitor, BC1 Patch. CE MDD (Medical Device Directive 93/42/EEC) certification allows BC1 to be marketed directly to consumers within the European Union, and Kinpo Electronics Inc. will start marketing in major European territories by Q3 2017, under its own brand, XYZlife.

"I am so proud of the medical team! It is indeed a great leap and encouragement that the vision of future medical field, especially telemedicine whichwill benefit the world to solve aging problems," said CEO of Kinpo Electronics Inc., Simon Shen. "We truly believe one of the most important parts for future healthcare is telemedicine. Along with mobile network enhancement, we will be able to collect and monitor patients' status on real-time basis."

BC1 Patch is an innovative wearable ECG monitor which provides long term & real-time monitoring, historical observation and dedicated reports for medical professional and users. A unique calling function can immediately contact doctors, family or a close friend whenirregular signs aredetected. It also helps individuals and doctors, from pre-screening potential cardiac symptoms to efficient treatment and outpatient medical care.

Acquiring an EU medical certificate means that Kinpo Electronics Inc. is propelling its way to anew milestonefor personalmedical & healthcare management.

Kinpo Electronics Inc. implements medical technology for the consumer market to manageindividuals health bycombining smart clothing with proprietary algorithms such as theBCX Smart Clothing Series. The complete kits monitor people's daily life from analyzing stress, fatigue and sleep.The total lifestyle management Smart Clothing is available in the US.

About XYZlife

XYZlife is the brand under Kinpo Electronics Inc. which is dedicated tohealthcare, medical products and servicessince 2013. Services and products are inspired to fit the future medical system and demands of the digital health age. We are devoted tohealthy livingby providing around-the-clock healthcare solutionswithapplications designed to reduce theburden ofthe personal and publichealthcare systems.

For more information:

Mr. Jimmy Fan

chfan@kinpo.com.tw

xyzlife_info@xyz-life.com

www.xyz-life.com

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/514502/BC1.jpg

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/514501/XYZlife_Logo.jpg

