Virbac is the 7 th veterinary company worldwide

Industrialization contract totaling €1 million for the manufacturing of an innovative administration and closure system compatible with vials

First deliveries expected in Q1-Q2 2018

BIOCORP (FR0012788065 ALCOR PEA-PME eligible), a French company specializing in the development and manufacturing of medical devices and smart-drug delivery systems, announces today the signature of an industrialization contract with Virbac, the 7th veterinary company worldwide.

BIOCORP, whose expertise and know-how are well-renowned, is thereby closing a deal in line with its strategy of creating new opportunities and manufacturing programs through specific developments implemented since 2015 (project-based services using BIOCORP's expertise). Virbac Group, a company dedicated to animal health, employs over 4,800 people and has a global presence with subsidiaries in 31 countries, production centers in 11 countries and R&D centers on 5 continents.

The investment deal was closed after a 24-month collaboration between BIOCORP and Virbac for the development of a delivery device adapted to the needs of the veterinary laboratory. This device, an innovative administration and closure system for vials, is reusable and offers an optimal administration for products selected by Virbac.

The first deliveries are expected between the 1st and 2nd quarter of 2018. BIOCORP will then be responsible for the production of the industrialized product.

"We are thrilled to announce the signature of this industrialization contract with Virbac which successfully concludes the R&D program custom-developed by our teams. This collaboration with Virbac, an expert in animal health, highlights the width of our scope and the wide range of applications of our expertise," commented Jacques Gardette and Eric Dessertenne, respectively founder and CEO, and Chief Operating Officer of BIOCORP.

ABOUT BIOCORP

Founded in 2004 in Issoire (near Clermont-Ferrand), France, BIOCORP is a French company specializing in the development and manufacturing of medical devices and innovative drug delivery systems. It is listed as 'Innovative Company' by the French public investment bank Bpifrance. With over twenty years of experience and more than 30 manufactured products, BIOCORP is a key player in the industry, providing drug delivery solutions that meet the evolving needs of patients. Today, BIOCORP continues to innovate in the area of medical plastics, its core business, and to market traditional devices (alternative to aluminum capsules, syringe and vial administration systems) that have been an important source of recurring income. Its solid expertise and capacity to innovate have allowed the company to develop new Internet-connected products, including: the DataPen, a reusable smart injection pen that automatically transmits data to a mobile app, helping patients to manage their treatment; and treatment management add-ons, which adapt to existing delivery devices and are compatible with most injection pens in the market. The company has a team of 48 employees.

BIOCORP is listed on Alternext since July 2015 (FR0012788065 ALCOR).

For more information, please visit: www.biocorp.fr

ABOUT VIRBAC

A laboratory that has always been dedicated to animal health.

Founded in 1968 by a French veterinary doctor, Virbac is an independent pharmaceutical laboratory that has always been dedicated to animal health. Today ranked 7th veterinary company worldwide, the Group has a global presence in over 100 countries and offers a comprehensive and practical range of products and services covering the majority of animal species and diseases. Linking the needs of health care providers to the latest technological advances, Virbac's innovation is supported by an industrial tool meeting the highest international quality standards. Virbac has been forging personalized relationships with veterinarians and farmers in each country for nearly fifty years. Through this privileged partnership, in which social, health and environmental issues come together, Virbac contributes day after day to shape the future of animal health.

For more information please visit: www.virbac.com

