

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The NZ dollar rose to nearly a 3-week high of 1.5789 against the euro and nearly a 4-month high of 1.0517 against the Australian dollar, from Friday's closing quotes of 1.5820 and 1.0538, respectively.



Against the yen, the kiwi advanced to a 4-day high of 78.69 from an early low of 78.36.



The kiwi edged up to 0.7069 against the U.S. dollar, from an early low 0.7037.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.54 against the euro, 1.03 against the aussie, 81.00 against the yen and 0.72 against the greenback.



