

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Although growth is expected to slow in the coming quarter, Spain is likely to be one of the Eurozone's top performers, Stephen Brown, a European economist at Capital Economics, said.



The economy expanded 0.8 percent sequentially in the first quarter, detailed data published by the statistical office INE showed on May 25.



The economist said consumer spending grew at the weakest pace since the start of 2014 due to higher inflation.



Brown noted the composite PMI suggested that growth should be close to first quarter's 0.8 percent. Nonetheless, wage growth is unlikely to pick up enough to offset the effects of higher inflation on consumer spending.



Moreover, with investment already quite high, the economist sees little scope for further strong gains. As such, he said quarterly growth rate of close to 0.8 percent is unlikely to be sustained.



Last weekend's re-election of Pedro Sanchez as leader of the Socialists could spark a process that brings down the centre-right Government. That would hinder fiscal consolidation and might spook markets, he added.



