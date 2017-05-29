Aloha Browser Adds Extra VPN Servers for its Ukrainian Users

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, May 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Aloha Browser adds extra VPN servers and a new Ukrainian localization due to increasing numbers of Ukrainian users.

On May 16th, Ukraine government has decided to block popular Russian social networks Vkontakte, Odnoklassniki, Yandex, Mail.ru services, and some other web sites.

With use of VPN (Virtual private network) people can still have access to their accounts. A lot of users have started to do it simultaneously which caused some VPNs to go down in Ukraine.

Aloha Browser, with its free and unlimited VPN service, became one of the obvious solutions to access blocked web sites. Adding extra servers cluster, available especially for Ukraine, gives new users steady and fast connection. The company promise to keep adding new servers if load will increase. "Free Internet access is a basic human right. We will do the best we can to protect it," said company's CEO, Andrew Frost.

To make the experience with the browser easier, Aloha Mobile will also add Ukrainian localization to its apps, which will be available with the next update. Aloha Browser is available for free in App Store and Google Play, in 25 languages, including Russian and English.

https://get.alohabrowser.com/

About Aloha Browser

Aloha Browser is a private and secure mobile web browser. It includes free encrypted and unlimited VPN with no logs, enhanced privacy features, like fingerprint-locked tabs, powerful download manager, media player with native VR video support.

Aloha Browser is currently available for iOS and Android and has millions of users around the world.

About Aloha Mobile

We are a group of enthusiasts whose main concern is the current lack of Internet privacy. That's why we have created Aloha Browser. Our mission is to keep you safe, and make your web browsing experience as private as you want it to be.

https://alohabrowser.com/

