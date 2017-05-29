OEG has completed the liquidation of its Belarusian subsidiary Olympic Casino Bel IP. The aim of the liquidation was the adjustment of the group's structure.



The liquidation of this subsidiary has no direct influence on the economic activities of OEG Group. The members of the management and supervisory boards of OEG have no personal interest in the liquidation.



Madis Jääger CEO Olympic Entertainment Group AS Tel + 372 667 1250 E-mail madis.jaager@oc.eu http://www.olympic-casino.com