

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's industrial profits logged a double-digit growth in April but the pace of annual growth eased from March, data published by the National Bureau of Statistics showed over the weekend.



Industrial profits rose 14 percent year-on-year in April, but slower than the 23.8 percent surge seen in March. Profits totaled CNY 572.78 billion.



In the first four months of 2017, industrial profits of companies with revenue of more than CNY 20 million, jumped 24.4 percent from the same period of previous year to CNY 2.28 trillion.



Slowing growth of China's industrial profits is reasonable considering the fast growth experienced earlier this year, stats bureau official He Ping said.



