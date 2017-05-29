

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are likely to open a tad higher on Monday, although trading volumes are likely to remain thin amid holidays in the U.S., the U.K. and China.



Leaders of the G7 group of rich nations Friday failed to make progress on narrowing differences on climate change, as the U.S. president said he is still reviewing his government's position whether to scrap the United States' involvement in the Paris Agreement.



The leaders were unified on stepping up efforts to combat terrorism, but differences surfaced on trade and climate change at a confidential session on the first day of the G7 summit in Sicily, media reports quoted German Chancellor Angela Merkel as saying.



It's set to be a busy week on the economic data front, with investors awaiting Eurozone business and consumer confidence readings, China's factory and service sector purchasing managers' indexes, speeches from several Fed officials, ECB President Mario Draghi's speech to the European Parliament and the U.S. jobs report for further clues to the outlook for global economic growth and monetary policy.



Asian stocks are trading mixed this morning and the pound nursed losses after opinion polls showed a shrinking lead for British Prime Minister Theresa May in upcoming elections and North Korea test-fired another short-range ballistic missile early Monday.



The dollar index held steady and oil prices drifted lower while gold held near its highest level in four weeks.



U.S. stocks ended mixed on Friday after a report showed the U.S. economy grew by much more than initially estimated in the first quarter.



GDP climbed by 1.2 percent compared to the previously reported 0.7 percent increase. Other reports on new orders for manufactured durable goods and consumer sentiment painted a mixed picture of the economy.



The Dow ended flat with a negative bias while the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 rose marginally to extend gains for the seventh straight session and close at fresh record closing highs.



European markets also ended Friday's session with mixed results as the outcome of OPEC meeting disappointed investors. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index eased 0.2 percent.



The German DAX slid 0.2 percent and France's CAC 40 index inched down marginally while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 0.4 percent amid a drop in the value of the British pound.



