

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's consumer confidence strengthened to a record high in May, survey results from Statistics Finland showed Monday.



The consumer sentiment index rose to 24.1 in May from 21.5 in April. This was the highest score since 1995 and well above the long-term average of 11.9.



Among components of the CCI, expectations on unemployment development and household's saving possibilities in particular improved in May.



By contrast, views on consumers' own economy weakened slightly and expectations concerning Finland's economy remained almost unchanged.



In May, consumers' assessment regarding Finland's economy and unemployment were very bright, the survey based on responses of 1,209 people showed.



The confidence in decreasing unemployment was highest in ten years and the views on Finland's economy were the best since 2010. Views concerning one's own economy and possibilities to save were also optimistic in May.



The survey was conducted between May 2 and 17.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX