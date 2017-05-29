Uppsala, Sweden, 2017-05-29 08:45 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (NASDAQ: OASM), a developer of a new generation of drugs within human and veterinary oncology, hereby issues a clarification regarding the study OAS-12DOC-BIO, of which one clinical site has been closed down as per the EU Clinical Trials Register*. However, this site closure does not impact the ongoing study as a whole, which continues according to its pre-planned strategy.



*Link: https://www.clinicaltrialsregister.eu/ctr-search/trial/2012-005161-12/LV



Notes to editors:



About Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB



Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB develops, manufactures, markets and sells new generations of drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology. The company's product development aims to create and manufacture novel nanoparticle formulations and drug-delivery systems based on well-established cytostatics which, in comparison with current alternatives, show improved properties, reduced side-effects, and expanded applications. The company's product development is based on its proprietary in-house research and company patents. Oasmia is listed on NASDAQ Capital Markets (OASM.US), Frankfurt Stock Exchange (OMAX.GR, ISIN SE0000722365) and NASDAQ Stockholm (OASM.ST).



For more information: Julian Aleksov, Chairman of the Board Tel: +46 18 50 54 40 E-mail: julian.aleksov@oasmia.com



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=633107