Biohit Oyj Total number of voting rights and capital May 29, 2017 at 9:45 am (EEST)



A total number of 56 452 new Biohit Oyj B-shares have been subscribed for with stock options I 2013 B between 10 March 2017 and 4 May 2017. These shares have been entered into the trade register on May 29, 2017, as of which date the new shares will establish equal shareholder rights with the company's existing B-shares. Public trading is expected to begin on NASDAQ Helsinki as of May 30, 2017 together with the existing B-shares.



The share subscription price was EUR 2.2766 per share respectively. The entire subscription price of EUR 128,518.62 will be credited to the reserve for invested non-restricted equity, and the company share capital remains unchanged. The shares have no nominal value.



After the subscriptions the number of all Biohit Oyj's shares will rise to 14 776 843 shares and B-shares will rise to 11 801 343 shares.



The share subscription period with stock options I 2013 B began on June 1, 2015 and will end May 31, 2019.The option schemes are based on the Biohit Oyj board resolution of June 19, 2013 and the Annual General Meeting authorization of April 13, 2011. The terms and conditions of the option schemes with additional information are available on Biohit Oyj website at www.biohithealthcare.com.



Additional information:



CEO Semi Korpela, Biohit Oyj tel. +358 9 773 861 investor.relations@biohit.fi www.biohithealthcare.com



Biohit in brief



Biohit Oyj is a globally operating Finnish biotechnology company. Biohit mission is "Innovating for Health" - we produce innovative products and services to promote research and early diagnosis. Biohit is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, and has subsidiaries in Italy and the UK. Biohit Series B share (BIOBV) is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki in the Small cap/Healthcare group. www.biohithealthcare.com