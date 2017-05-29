

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's business sentiment strengthened sharply in May, the survey conducted by the Confederation of Finnish Industries EK showed Monday.



The business confidence index rose to 8.0 in May from downwardly revised score of 4.0 in April. This was clearly above its long-term average of 1.



Industrial companies expect production growth to continue over the next three months, the survey revealed.



The confidence index for construction dropped slightly to -4 from -3. The long-term average was -7. Likewise, the indicator for retail came in at 4 versus 5 in the previous month.



Meanwhile, the services confidence index improved to 23 from 22 in April.



