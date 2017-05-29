L'AVION Attended the International Luxury Travel Exhibition in Ireland

DUBLIN, Ireland, May 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The internationally-celebrated industry exhibition, Connections Luxury, was held in Dublin, Ireland this May. As the only invited Chinese anti-aging institution, L'AVION attended the exhibition.

Connections is a well-known international event organizer focusing on luxury travel, health industry and conference industry. Furthermore, Connections Luxury is dedicated to offering the leaders of the luxury travel industry an opportunity of getting together for the business negotiations and discussing the industry trends and marketing challenges at the same time.

For each eventat Connections, at most 80 delegates may be invited, ordinarily including 30 to 40 luxury travel industry vendors and sponsors. The participating vendors are the world's top luxury travel companies, in such fields as hotel, aviation, yachts, private aircraft, destination-customized travel, etc.

Moreover, 30 to 40 top purchasers were also present at this exhibition. To get the invitation, they need to undergo rigorous research,including arecommendation from existing buyers and suppliers, who represent the most important and emerging luxury travel market. This time, the Connections Luxury exhibition was held in Europe, and half of the purchaser representatives were from Europe.

As the industry leader in the Chinese market, L'AVION was invited to attend the luxury travel exhibition in Ireland this year. L'AVION has already been specializing in anti-aging industry for 11 years, and has become an important bridge connecting China's high-end customers and the global luxury travel resources. The supplier representatives also presented their recognition of L'AVION's insistence in providing customers with the best travel experience in overseas anti-aging travel while expressing their appreciation if this.

During the communication with L'AVION, Micaela Giacobbe, the founder and the business director of Connections expressed that nowadays, moreChinese clients are paying attention to overseas luxury travel, and luxury travel vendors in Europe and other places are making efforts to cater to the Chinese clients.Micaela is very optimistic about this, "the more frequent contacts with Chinese customers the vendors make, the more possibilitiesthey willhave to seek out the most suitable services."

With regard to the efforts that L'AVION made, Micaela expressed that it's always a challenge for building a connection between two different groups, and L'AVION holds the position of pioneer and leader owing to its courage of blazing new trails. "Connections is willing to cooperate with L'AVION to provide more possibilities," Micaela said.

