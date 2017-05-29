Partnership Will Offer Next-Gen Cybersecurity Services and Early Warning Against Cyberattacks from New Security Operations Center in Spain



BARCELONA, Spain, 2017-05-29 09:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proficio, one of the fastest growing managed security service providers (MSSP) delivering managed detection and response (MDR), has signed a strategic alliance with Necsia IT Consulting, a leading firm specializing in cybersecurity and digital transformation services. This key partnership offers Necsia's clients access to Proficio's next generation managed cybersecurity services, including global 24x7 monitoring and alerting, advanced threat detection and automated response.



"Our partnership with Necsia expands Proficio's presence and security operations center (SOC) capabilities in Europe while boosting awareness of affordable and flexible service models," stated Tim Capps, managing director, EMEA of Proficio. "Necsia's focus on innovation, value and customer support closely aligns with our mission and core values. Together, we will bring unmatched managed security solutions and help organizations meet the highest standard of cybersecurity protection."



Necsia's customers will benefit from Proficio's customizable detection and protection services, which include:



· 24x7 security monitoring, investigations, and remediation advice from security experts



· Advanced threat detection with automated and orchestrated incident response services



· Log retention and search for all log data to reside in the European Union or on customer's premise



· Intuitive and interactive dashboards summarizing an organization's security posture



This strategic alliance is part of both companies continued growth strategies to better support Spanish and European enterprises globally with state-of-the-art cyber protection, detection and response services for the ever-evolving threat landscape. With Necsia's 10 years of experience in the Spanish market, providing cybersecurity consulting, auditing and MDR services combined with Proficio's "around-the-clock" service model with global SOCs located in San Diego, Singapore and Barcelona, clients will have unparalleled visibility into their threat posture, accurate and actionable security alerts, and automated response services to stop or remediate threats in real-time, 24x7.



"Our depth of knowledge and expertise in cybersecurity and understanding of Spanish enterprises coupled with Proficio's global SOCs pave the way for advanced security analytics," stated Ramon Planas, CEO of Necsia. "Proficio's services complement our existing offerings through "around-the-clock" monitoring, actionable intelligence, compliance support, and more; all designed to improve protection of not only our customer's data but their company's reputation."



About Proficio



Founded in 2010, Proficio offers the full range of cybersecurity services including managed detection and response, from assessments and consulting to fully managed security operations centers located globally. As a next-generation MSSP, Proficio's innovative approach to managed cybersecurity services help organizations defend against advanced threats and achieve regulatory compliance. Proficio provides 24×7 security monitoring, alerting and automated response services, primarily serving the utility, healthcare, industrial and consumer-focused industries. Learn more about Proficio's cybersecurity services by visiting www.proficio.com.



About Necsia IT Consulting



Necsia is recognized as the specialized cyber security and digital transformation company. With more than 10 years of IT expertise, it has become a leader and tech partner for large enterprises in its process of digital evolution and innovation. Necsia guarantees to their customers to be more secure, productive, efficient and competitive. Follow Necsia on Twitter: @necsia. Read more on Necsia's blog: http://www.necsia.es/blog/.



Media Contact: Justin Ordman Proficio@rlyl.com 617-237-0922