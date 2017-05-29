May 29, 2017 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that trading in Remedy Entertainment Plc shares (short name: REMEDY) commenced today on Nasdaq First North Finland. The company belongs to the Consumer Goods sector. Nasdaq First North is a Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF) aimed towards emerging growth companies and is operated by Nasdaq Nordic exchanges, including Nasdaq Helsinki. Remedy Entertainment is the 45th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2017, and it represents the fifth listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2017.



Remedy Entertainment Plc is a globally successful game company founded in 1995 and based in Espoo, Finland. Remedy creates story-driven console and computer games released by renowned partners such as Microsoft, Rockstar Games and Smilegate. Remedy's games include Death Rally (1996), Max Payne (2001), Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne (2003), Alan Wake (2010), Alan Wake's American Nightmare (2012) and Quantum Break (2016). More information www.remedygames.com



"We here at Remedy are extremely glad and proud of the interest investors have showed towards our company and would like to thank all of our over 4,700 new shareholders for their trust. Funds gathered from the public offering will be used to speed up our growth strategy by strengthening the multi-project model and funding the development and commercialisation of Remedy's games. Our goal is to be the best in the world in our specific field", says Tero Virtala, the CEO of Remedy Entertainment Plc.



"We warmly welcome Remedy Entertainment to Nasdaq First North Finland," said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "Remedy Entertainment is the second company to represent gaming industry on Nasdaq Helsinki, and it makes a very compelling addition to First North Finland. We look forward to supporting the company with the investor exposure that comes with a Nasdaq First North listing", said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki.



"We congratulate Remedy Entertainment on its listing today. Supporting entrepreneurs and helping them to grow is a part of Nasdaq's DNA," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European Listings at Nasdaq . "Nasdaq Nordic has attracted a few gaming company listings during the past few years, and we are pleased to see already the second promising Finnish gaming industry company to enter the public market with us."



Remedy Entertainment has appointed Alexander Corporate Finance Oy as its Certified Adviser.



